Top HN Photos: Barnstable patrol officers were called to a hotel in the Hyannis East End last evening for a report of naked man who wouldn’t leave. Upon arrival they encountered a homeless man wearing shorts and an old blanket. The call turned out to not be as initially reported. The man was not naked, but rather destitute, in need of shelter and other basic necessities. An attempt to find the man a bed at the local shelter did not work out. Sadly, in the end, there was nowhere else for the man to go but elsewhere.

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO