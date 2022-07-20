ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, MA

Our View: Return To Post Office

Cape Cod Chronicle
 2 days ago

By not offering an explanation about how mail from Chatham's main post office ended up in a dumpster behind the Chatham Laundromat, U.S. Postal Service officials are doing a disservice to local residents. We understand that the incident is under...

capecodchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Election-denying Colorado clerk surrenders to authorities

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A rural Colorado official known as the state’s most prominent election denier surrendered to authorities amid allegations she violated the terms of her release as she awaits trial on accusations of breaking into her county’s election system. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters turned herself at the Pitkin County Jail in Aspen in Thursday night and was booked, said Parker Lathrop, the county’s chief deputy of operations. She was released on bond later that night, Lathrop said. Authorities claim she had violated bail conditions by contacting workers at the Mesa County elections office. A warrant for her arrest had been issued less than a week after Peters’ lawyer convinced a judge not to send her back to jail because of allegations she improperly traveled out of state while awaiting trial.
ASPEN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chatham, MA
Government
City
Chatham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy