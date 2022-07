ELGIN, S.C. — Two more earthquakes have been reported in the Midlands and people are already saying they felt them. The U.S. Geological Survey says the first quake happened at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday in an area centered 3.2 miles northeast of Elgin near Watts Hill Road. Multiple people online have reported feeling it, including down in the Columbia area.

ELGIN, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO