The Red Willow Western Rural Fire Department said that at this time, the fire north of McCook is to remain at 75% through at least Friday. Officials said that erratic wind shifts have kept crews busy on mop up. The morning shifts seem to have more work than the evenings. Tuesday morning, the department said there was a break out on the southern edge of the fire line. Due to terrain and the amount of unburned cedars, branches, leaves and litter, officials said they don’t feel comfortable changing the containment percentage.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO