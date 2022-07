A 41-year-old Monroe County man died Tuesday morning after a one-car crash off Route 33 in Plainfield Township, Pennsylvania State police report. Peter M. Delanoy, of the Saylorsburg section of the county, was driving just after 5:30 a.m. south in the right lane near mile marker 14.3 when he hit the brakes of the 1989 Lincoln Town Car he was driving, police say. The car went into a skid then went into the grass median before heading into a line of trees, police said. The driver’s side front fender struck a tree and the car eventually stopped on top of a tree trunk, police said.

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO