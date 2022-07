A Nebraska lawyer says Colorado doesn’t have a legal right to halt development of the Perkins County Canal and reservoir system. Steve Mossman with Mattson-Ricketts Law Firm tells Brownfield language in the 100-year-old agreement t is clear. “I don’t think they really have a colorable argument that Nebraska does not have the right to build this project.” The 1923 South Platte River Compact between Nebraska and Colorado provides for a flow of 120 cubic feet per second during the irrigation season and allows Nebraska to divert 500 cfs during the non-irrigated season. He says the compact would ensure that producers can maintain their water rights and it, “Provides that Nebraska can site the structure to divert water from the South Platte in Colorado. It provides Nebraska the right to eminent domain in Colorado for the diversion structure and the canal.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO