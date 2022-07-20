ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Italian PM Draghi sets conditions to remain in office

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01hvzt_0glw7BTx00
World News

Italian Premier Mario Draghi has said the spontaneous popular support for his government is “unprecedented and impossible to ignore”, as he weighed up appeals to rescind his resignation, which he offered after a coalition partner triggered a government crisis.

Mr Draghi laid out priorities for parliament to consider in rebuilding “from the top” the majority needed for the government to work efficiently.

He suggested he is willing to stay on if they are embraced, and directly challenged the 5-Star Movement to decide if they are on board or not, after the populists withheld support for the government in a confidence vote last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gt6RT_0glw7BTx00
Senators listen to Italian Premier Mario Draghi’s speech at the Senate in Rome (Andrew Medichini/AP) (AP)

“Are you ready? Are you ready to rebuild this pact? Are you ready?” Mr Draghi said at the end of his speech to the Senate.

“You don’t have to give the response to me. You have to give it to all Italians.”

Mr Draghi offered to resign last week after 5-Star senators boycotted a confidence vote.

The trigger was their opposition to a rubbish incinerator for Rome contained in a Bill, but their problem with Mr Draghi’s government went well beyond that.

Mr Draghi has long insisted he would never head a second government or one without the 5-Stars, and said flatly last week that he will not govern by ultimatum.

But it appears the waves of appeals for him to reconsider, from inside and out Italy, had an effect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18uBpO_0glw7BTx00
Italian Premier Mario Draghi waits to deliver his speech (Andrew Medichini/AP) (AP)

In recent days, political leaders, mayors, doctors’ associations and ordinary citizens have urged him to stay on at such a crucial time, with soaring inflation and energy prices, a war in Ukraine and implementation of the EU recovery funds at stake.

Mr Draghi told the Senate he was personally moved by the spontaneous shows of support, citing in particular the petitions by Italian mayors and medical personnel, the “heroes of the pandemic”.

“The mobilisation in these days by citizens, associations and regions for the government to continue is unprecedented and impossible to ignore,” he said.

“This demand for stability requires all of us to decide if it’s possible to recreate the conditions in which the government can truly govern.”

Despite Mr Draghi’s suggestion he was open to remaining, there was no clarity on how the day would play out; after Mr Draghi’s speech, politicians will have the chance to reply and Mr Draghi the chance to respond.

There may be some sort of vote later in the day.

Watching over the scene from the presidential palace on the Quirinale Hill was President Sergio Mattarella, who ultimately can decide whether to accept Mr Draghi’s resignation if it is offered again, ask him or someone else to try to govern until the spring vote or dissolve Parliament now and trigger early elections as soon as September.

Mr Mattarella had tapped Mr Draghi in 2021 to form a government of national unity, grouping parties from the right, left and the 5-Stars to guide Italy through its economic reboot following the pandemic and enact reforms necessary to implement some 200 billion euros in European Union recovery funds.

The uneasy coalition worked for a while but Mr Draghi offered his resignation last week after the 5-Star politicians, the biggest vote-getters in 2018 general elections, walked out.

Five-Star leader Giuseppe Conte, who complained his forces had been humiliated and ignored by other coalition parties, delivered a nine-point set of demands for Mr Draghi to embrace, including the 5-Stars’ flagship pledge of a basic income and minimum salary.

Mr Draghi also bristled hard at Mr Conte’s opposition to providing Ukraine with military support.

Former premier Mario Monti, who himself was tapped to lead Italy in a moment of crisis, appealed to Mr Draghi’s ego, saying the internationally respected former European Central Bank chief would irrevocably harm his legacy if he abandoned Italy now.

“Draghi’s bitterness over the petty games played by various parties is completely understandable,” Mr Monti wrote on the front page of Corriere della Sera.

But he warned that Mr Draghi “would show a lack of respect to the country and its citizens” if he followed through and stepped down.

Heading into the day, key parties had staked out their positions.

The Democratic Party, which polls around 22% and is a key coalition partner, wants Mr Draghi to stay. The centre-right coalition partners Forza Italia of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi and League of Matteo Salvini have said only that they will not govern again with the 5-Stars.

The 5-Stars themselves are split, with Mr Conte’s allies ready to pull out but other 5-Star politicians indicating they would continue to back Mr Draghi, suggesting more defections from the populists’ ranks.

The right-wing Brothers of Italy, which had been in the opposition all along to Mr Draghi’s coalition, wants to go straight to early elections since they currently vie with the Democrats for the top spot in polls.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Italian parliament is dissolved paving the way for early elections

Italy’s president has dissolved Parliament, paving the way for an early election after Premier Mario Draghi’s resignation. Mr Draghi resigned on Thursday after his ruling coalition fell apart. The moves dealt a destabilising blow to Italy and Europe at a time of inflation and economic uncertainty brought on...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matteo Salvini
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Giuseppe Conte
Person
Silvio Berlusconi
Person
Sergio Mattarella
Person
Mario Monti
HuffPost

Italy's Draghi Resigns After Government Implodes

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi resigned Thursday after key coalition allies boycotted a confidence vote, signaling the likelihood of an early election and a renewed period of uncertainty for Italy and Europe at a critical time. Draghi tendered his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella during a morning...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Italy Fights Wildfires From Tuscany to Trieste

MILAN (Reuters) -Fire brigades in Tuscany on Wednesday battled for a second day to control a wildfire that has forced hundreds to evacuate, while a blaze in northeast Italy spread to Slovenia and threatened to leave the city of Trieste without power and water. Wildfires have broken out in several...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Far right in front for snap Italy election after Draghi goes

Italy will hold snap elections on 25 September that could see a coalition led by the far-right Brothers of Italy party win a majority, after Mario Draghi’s resignation as prime minister. Announcing on Thursday that he had signed a decree to dissolve parliament, the Italian president, Sergio Mattarella, said:...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Italy#European Central Bank#Senate#Italians
The Guardian

The Guardian view on European democracy: central bankers are villains and heroes

Ever since May 2010, when the European Central Bank began bailing out Greece, the continent’s leaders have sought to reassure markets that such help was a one-off measure. But there is nothing as permanent as a temporary solution. The aftershocks of the financial crash meant that Italy, Spain and Portugal would have become insolvent without the large-scale bond buying of the ECB. In return, recipient states had to swallow the bitter pill of austerity.
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Italy's Draghi Resigns, Paving Way To Snap Elections

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned Thursday after the country's fractious parties torpedoed his national unity government, kicking off a snap election campaign which could bring the hard right to power. The internationally respected 74-year-old formally handed his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella, who is likely to dissolve parliament and...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
newschain

UK support for Ukraine will ‘not waver’, Johnson tells Zelensky

Boris Johnson spoke to Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, telling the Ukrainian president that UK support will “not waver” regardless of who becomes the next prime minister. The Prime Minister also welcomed news of much-anticipated deal to get grain out of Ukraine, amid hopes that the agreement can avoid a global food crisis.
POLITICS
BBC

Italian PM Mario Draghi resigns after week of turmoil

A year-and-a-half after he was appointed as Italy's unelected head of a unity government, Mario Draghi has resigned as prime minister. He told President Sergio Mattarella he was standing down after three parties in his government refused to back him in a confidence vote the night before. The president asked...
EUROPE
International Business Times

EU Gives Hungary A Month To Act Before Moving To Suspend Funds

The European Commission gave Hungary a final month to address its concerns about the rule of law before asking European Union governments to suspend some of the funds Hungary is to get under the bloc's 2021-2027 budget. The new deadline is part of an EU process, called the "conditionality mechanism",...
POLITICS
Reuters

Italy's 'Super Mario' Draghi undone by political infighting

ROME, July 21 (Reuters) - Mario Draghi, the central banker turned Italian prime minister, won plaudits for his calm leadership as Italy emerged from the coronavirus crisis but suffered the same fate as many of his predecessors, brought down by fractious internal politics.
EUROPE
newschain

Putin’s ‘food terrorism’ in Ukraine war leaves millions facing famine in Africa

Vladimir Putin’s forces are using “food terrorism” as a weapon of war in Ukraine, leaving millions facing famine in east Africa, Parliament heard on Thursday. Human rights campaigner Lord Alton of Liverpool told the House of Lords how the Russian military is stealing Ukrainian grain, destroying the country’s agricultural infrastructure and blockading its ports on the Black Sea, preventing exportation via that route.
EUROPE
newschain

Ukraine deputy defence minister meets soldiers and sailors training in UK

Ukraine’s deputy defence minister has met sailors being trained off the coast of Scotland and soldiers training in England as part of UK support for his country in its war against Russia. Volodymyr Havrylov met with UK armed forces minister James Heappey and visited parliamentarians to discuss what further...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy