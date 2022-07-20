Photo diary: Marina Bay Sands is the modern, glistening icon of the Singapore skyline — but at night, it comes alive with a whole different energy

It’s been just about two years since Walt Disney World reopened following its pandemic closure. When it did, a lot was changed. Social distancing meant that not all rides and attractions functioned as they once did. Fireworks and parades were gone, as was most all live entertainment. Over the course of the last two years nearly everything has come back to Disney World. One exception has been the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, where kids are transformed into princesses and princes, but now one of those locations is set to reopen, and be a little more gender inclusive in the process.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO