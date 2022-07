A 31-year-old Methodist minister left his Opelika home 62 years ago to see a movie, and was found dead the next day in Columbus, Ga. stabbed nearly 30 times. Afterward the Rev. Julian Peyton May’s casket was open for viewing in the house he shared with his parents, on South Sixth Street. So the mortician was challenged to cover the horrific wounds the body had when two teens found it around 1 p.m. Nov. 26, 1960, in a treeline on Debby Street, off McCartha Drive between St. Marys Road and Steam Mill Road.

