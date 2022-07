It's one of the great friendships in sports. But the longest-running rivalry among best friends in WNBA history is nearing its end. The Seattle Storm's Sue Bird, in her 19th and final WNBA season, and the Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi, in her 18th season, meet Friday (10 p.m. ET, NBA TV) in Phoenix for what will be the last time unless their teams face off in the playoffs.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO