Premier League

Transfer news: Toffees may move for Gilmour on loan

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverton are considering a loan move for 21-year-old...

www.bbc.com

CBS Sports

Transfer news, rumors: Bremer joins Juventus, Man City open talks for Cucurella, Dybala unveiled at Roma, more

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Gleison Bremer joins Juventus as the Italian club wins the race against Inter Milan, who are now working to sign Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic. Manchester City are set to open talks with Brighton for the transfer of Cucurella, as Zinchenko leaves the club to join Arsenal. Let's get to latest:
Thomas Tuchel
Yardbarker

Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Gives Liverpool Lead Against RB Leipzig

The Reds have started extremely brightly with the Egyptian looking particularly lively in the opening stages. Salah gave Liverpool the lead after just eight minutes when he coolly slotted home a pass from Roberto Firmino past Leipzig's keeper Peter Gulacsi. Watch Liverpool take the lead against the Bundesliga team here:
BBC

Transfer news: United still interested in Ajax's Antony

Manchester United remain interested Ajax's 22-year-old Brazil winger Antony, despite having had a £51m bid rejected. (Talksport), external. United target Frenkie de Jong does not want to leave Barcelona - but if he does move on, the Netherlands midfielder, 25, would rather join Bayern Munich or Chelsea than go to Old Trafford. (Sport - in Spanish), external.
Yardbarker

AC Milan contact Spurs over potential double transfer

Italian clubs have started to find some value in the English market with Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori impressing in Serie A last season, and it looks like AC Milan are interested in Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga. The young center-back can also play as a full-back and has looked impressive...
BBC

Gleison Bremer: Juventus sign Brazilian defender from Torino

Juventus have signed Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer from city rivals Torino on a five-year contract in a deal worth 41m euros (£34.8m). The 25-year-old replaces Netherlands international Matthijs de Ligt, who joined Bayern Munich on Tuesday. Bremer made 110 appearances for Torino after joining from Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro...
SOCCER

