MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A jury trial for an Eau Claire man charged in the death of a Hayward man in Dunn County began Monday. 39-year-old Chad Turgeson is charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon as a party to a crime and is one of three people charged after Bruce McGuigan of Hayward was found dead at a Town of Dunn home on November 17, 2020.

DUNN COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO