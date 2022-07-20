ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Postcards from a 40C future: what extreme heat means for the UK

By Archie Bland
With 10 major incidents declared by fire services across the UK on Tuesday, infrastructure failures, and excess deaths over the heatwave estimated at about 1,000, the immediate impact of record 40C temperatures was severe enough in its own right. But for many people, the most troubling thing about the heatwave was the 48-hour preview it provided of what’s coming down the line.

By 2050, 35C summers will be commonplace in the south of England, and 40C days will become far more frequent. But while many features of that future are reason for alarm, there are also glimpses of a better alternative if the political will can be summoned to fight for it.

Here are three possible aspects of a 40C future in the UK that reflect the worst of what the country has seen this week – as well as how things might play out differently.

Transport: Crumbling infrastructure or electric dreams?

It will take ‘decades’ to update rail infrastructure. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA

Since Monday, airport runways have melted . Two UK rail mainlines have closed , and others have run much slower than normal. Roads have buckled , or turned into “black goo” . Congestion has fallen as many people stay at home, but those working jobs that require them to travel have had to navigate a creaking and overheated public transport network.

By 2050, even if the worst case scenarios of climate change are avoided, regular long hot summers will place those same networks under acute pressure. It will take “decades” to update rail infrastructure designed to function below 35C, or to replace tarmac on roads that struggles at extreme temperatures, transport secretary Grant Shapps said on Tuesday . When multiplied by the remote-working trend that the pandemic accelerated, that suggests the emergence of an even more pronounced division between those who can stay at home – and those with hands-on, mostly low-paid jobs who have to brave crumbling infrastructure whatever the weather.

On the other hand, serious investment in that infrastructure – and the vehicles that use it – could help meet net zero targets at the same time as mitigating the effects of inevitable temperature rises. Producing zero-emission road vehicles could add £9.7bn to the economy by 2050 (and the cost of the batteries they need has already dropped by 85% between 2010 and 2018). Safer bike routes and better cycle parking could reduce the demand on trains and buses. Decarbonised “last mile” logistics using cargo bikes and electric vans would further reduce congestion and environmental impacts.

All of this would reduce air pollution and the more than 28,000 associated deaths each year , as well as bring down the number of fatal road accidents. These prospects aren’t some childish utopia – they’re part of the Department for Transport’s own plan.

Cities: Urban drought or human-scale havens?

A New York rooftop being coated with reflective paint. Photograph: Ken Cavanagh/Alamy

In London, the fire brigade declared a major incident yesterday because of what mayor Sadiq Khan said was a “huge surge” in fires across the capital. In Leeds, water bottles were distributed and bin collections ended early. In Liverpool, Bristol and Nottingham, pubs that normally relish additional business in warm weather instead closed because of dangerously hot kitchens.

Meanwhile, researchers found that people of colour are four times more likely to live in areas at high risk from heatwaves, in part because a higher proportion live in high rises, or in areas where there aren’t enough trees and green spaces to mitigate the heat.

All of these are symptoms of the heat island effect , which exacerbates heatwaves in urban areas. And the UK, used to temperate conditions and with ageing building stock, will not have an easy task to reduce or mitigate the problem in the future.

By 2050, the climate of Manchester in July will be similar to that of present-day Montevideo, Uruguay, a 2019 study found – about 6.2C warmer than it is today. That could mean extreme urban drought, heat exhaustion, increases in asthma and heart conditions. Manchester’s fate will be relatively mild compared to the 22% of cities, like Kuala Lumpur and Yangon, which will face extremes beyond anything previously experienced.

There are ways to address these problems. The Guardian’s architecture critic Oliver Wainwright wrote recently that painting rooftops a lighter colour can reduce daytime temperatures by up to 3C and reduce heat-related deaths by up to a quarter.

A bank of trees above concrete can reduce temperatures by a remarkable 20C in summer. New bodies of water can have a similar effect, while better building regulations to ensure new homes are properly insulated would make them cooler in the summer as well as warmer in the winter, and reduce their associated emissions.

Bob Ward, deputy chair of the London Climate Change Partnership, called last month for more external shutters which would keep the sunlight out in the first place, and more public cooling places – like shared air-conditioned buildings or naturally colder spaces such as churches.

One vision of the future was presented by the progressive thinktank Common Wealth’s proposed remodelling of Glasgow as part of its 2020 blueprint for a British Green New Deal .

Take a look at these alternative images of the city’s future : on the one hand, a cluttered and polluted urban environment where humans come second to even parked cars and there are few patches of green or ways for CO2 to be absorbed; on the other, a quieter, almost car-free urban space where people have space to move, cleaner air to breathe and trees to shelter beneath.

Health: Tripling heat-related deaths or better health for everyone?

The heatwave on top of the pandemic has ‘broken’ the UK healthcare system. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA

Final estimates for the number of excess deaths in the UK caused by this week’s weather will take time, but experts said yesterday that there may have been about 1,000 associated fatalities in the last few days. Last year, two less intense periods of extreme heat caused about 1,600 deaths in the UK.

Meanwhile, operations are being cancelled, ambulance callouts are up, and doctors who spoke to the Independent said that the heatwave coming on top of existing coronavirus pressures had “broken” the healthcare system .

Preparing the NHS for an era of longer periods of such intense heat will be a serious challenge. The number of heat-related deaths in the UK alone is expected to triple by 2050, while the arrival of dengue and Zika or tick-borne diseases , worsening asthma, and an increase in nutritional problems will all have a disproportionate impact on minority communities and those living in poverty. There will be significantly greater pressure on mental health services. Then there’s the fact that the NHS produces about the same emissions as Denmark on its own.

The NHS itself can only do so much to control the challenges on its plate in 30 years’ time. The good news is that many of the measures which will limit the worst effects of climate change will also do a lot to protect it. A report published by the Royal Society last year said that “the value of the health benefits of climate change mitigation has the potential to offset most of the initial mitigation costs”.

Among many other things, it found that replacing half of the UK’s meat and dairy consumption with fruit, vegetables and cereal would reduce agricultural greenhouse gas emissions by 19% – but also prevent 37,000 deaths a year.

  This piece originally appeared in the Guardian's First Edition newsletter.

Discovery

UK Records Its Hottest Day Ever Amidst Europe’s Heat Wave

The UK’s previous highest temperature was set in 2019 at 101.7 Fahrenheit (38.7 Celsius), and on this record-breaking Tuesday, the UK’s Met Office found that around 29 observational sites had exceeded the previous record. After an extreme heat warning was issued for the first time, Met Office chief scientist Stephen Belcher explained that this temperature change in Britain is “virtually impossible” without human-driven climate change. Belcher further warns that “we could see temperatures like this every three years” without serious intervention and action on our current carbon emissions.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Slaughter of UK’s imported gamebirds carries a heavy price

Your report highlights some of the environmental impacts of releasing approximately 50 million non-native large birds – pheasants and red-legged partridges – into the countryside each year so they can be shot (Pheasant shoots scaled back across UK after import bans imposed due to bird flu, 9 July). But it only scratches the surface. The recent report by Prof Stephen Harris published by the Labour Animal Welfare Society shows that there are many more disastrous consequences.
ANIMALS
The Atlantic

The World Is Burning Once Again

In September 2020, the United Kingdom’s Meteorological Office published a hypothetical weather forecast for a mid-July day in the year 2050. Forty degrees Celsius in London. (That’s 104 degrees Fahrenheit.) Thirty-eight in Hull (100 degrees F). Thirty-nine in Birmingham (102 degrees F). These were preposterous numbers, never before seen in U.K. weather forecasts, much less felt in reality—until last week. On Friday, the Met Office published an actual forecast for Tuesday that, as several observers noted, looked scarily similar to its 2050 projections. And today, as predicted, the U.K. smashed its previous heat record, registering a provisional reading of 40.3 degrees C, or 104.5 degrees F, in a small village near the eastern coast. From speculative fiction to nonfiction in less than two years.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Temperatures of 40C in the UK ‘virtually impossible’ without climate change

Temperatures of 40C in the UK would be “virtually impossible” without climate change, scientists have said as temperatures climbed to record levels.London Heathrow became the first place in the UK to ever record a temperature above 40C, reporting a provisional 40.2C at 12.50pm on Tuesday.Met Office chief scientist Professor Stephen Belcher said: “I wasn’t expecting to see this in my career, but the UK has just exceeded 40C for the first time.”It's virtually impossible for the UK to experience 40C in an undisrupted climateStephen Belcher, Met OfficeHe added: “For me it’s a real reminder that the climate has changed and will...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

367K+
Followers
87K+
Post
159M+
Views
