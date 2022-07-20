ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

High Fashion Meets High Tech as Creator-Influencers Perfect the Art of Online Conversion

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What is Fashion Week if not the epitome of influencer marketing? Such is the draw of the personalities who design looks we love, and those who have wardrobing in their DNA. It’s a roped-off VIP scene, so all praise goes to digital tech that’s bringing Big Fashion to the small screen...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Meet Krissy Mashinsky: The Female Entrepreneur Taking On Amazon

Amazon’s public relations over the past few years have been struggling. From antitrust investigations in the US and EU to reports finding their efforts to create knockoff goods, the eCommerce giants have drawn criticism from every direction. With consumers, employees, and merchants calling for boycotts, Krissy Mashinsky is offering an alternative: USA Strong.
BUSINESS
WWD

Free Crowdfunding Website Launches for Aspiring Clothing Designers

At just 21 years old, Eugene Liu is helping hundreds of artists from the next generation of artists and fashion designers get their start. The San Francisco-based coder told WWD he got the idea for Threadfunder, his free crowdfunding website, during final exams at UC Davis, where he studies law. “My social media is really fashion-based, so I noticed that many artists would show concept clothing designs they wanted to release, but most of the time these artists would never actually launch their designs,” Liu said.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: Italy’s Sustainable Fashion Awards 2022 Announces Emerging Talent Finalists + More News

Click here to read the full article. FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. July 22, 2022: Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI), in collaboration with the Ethical Fashion Initiative (EFI) of the United Nations, announced its emerging talent finalists for its upcoming 2022 CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards during a press luncheon in New York earlier this week. Carlo Capasa, Chairman of Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, and Desirée Bollier, Chair and Global Chief Merchant of Value Retail Management, spoke during the event, noting the importance of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Tech#Fashion Influencer#High Fashion#Big Fashion#Ltk
Essence

Melissa L. Bradley Reminds Black & Brown Entrepreneurs: 'You Are Not The Minority, You Are The New Majority In Business!'

Expertise information, industry insight, and highly credited consultation were all being served in the ESSENCE E-SUITE!. The ESSENCE E-Suite Experience at the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture pulled in all the heavy hitters in business, finance, and entrepreneurship to ensure that the next table you take a seat at as a businesswoman, and professional, you are equipped to set the entire table, eat and leave no crumbs—and then have them asking you for more. Because expertise information, industry insight, and highly credited consultation are all that was being served in the E-SUITE situated at the NOPSI hotel where business, beauty, and brains took center stage.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
pymnts

Online Shopping Slowdown Could Lead to Glut of Warehouses

The surge in eCommerce fueled by the pandemic is now slowing down as more people return to shopping in stores, a shift that could affect the amount of warehouse space needed as retailers and marketplaces expanded to meet demand. Several European retailers that only operate eCommerce storefronts have seen consumer...
RETAIL
pymnts

Ocado Reels in Delivery Expansion as UK Shoppers Head to Stores

Customers are reducing their use of delivery for online grocery shopping orders, prompting Ocado to consider a shift in expansion plans for the service in the U.K. Ocado CEO Tim Steiner said the recent opening of its new facilities in Bicester and Luton in England gives the company “a lot of capacity to grow into.”
RETAIL
Footwear News

Project Returns to New York with Smaller Format and Gender-Fluid Brands

Men’s trade show Project made its New York return this week after being placed on paused for the last two years due to COVID-19. For its Big Apple return, the trade event, owned by Informa Markets Fashion, moved from its home at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Midtown West to the smaller, Iron23 venue in Chelsea. It also added a range of gender-fluid fashion to its mix and opened a consumer pop-up shop that ran alongside the B2B event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
HackerNoon

How the Metaverse is Changing the Way We Interact with Brands

In a world where brands are one Tweet, one post, one click away from their customers, it's easy to forget that there was a time when companies didn't have direct access to their target market. Back then, if you wanted to learn about a product or company, you had to go through third-party channels like magazines, newspapers, or TV commercials.
INTERNET
pymnts

Live Shopping Platform Whatnot Raises $260M in Series D

Independent live shopping platform Whatnot announced Thursday (July 21) that it has raised $260 million in a Series D round co-led by DST Global and CapitalG. The round also saw participation from BOND and returning investors Andreessen Horowitz and YC Continuity. Whatnot said it will use the money to keep investing in its in-app live and social commentary platform, with plans to launch additional categories for collectors and enthusiasts.
INTERNET
pymnts

FinTech Intellect Design Arena Releases ‘No Touch’ Invoicing Solution

Intellect Design Arena, a FinTech providing solutions to various financial and insurance companies, announced the launch of its new “no touch” invoice processing solution Thursday (July 21). The solution, called Magic Invoice, is powered by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and natural language processing. Intellect said Magic Invoice...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

FPT Software Showcases Digital Capabilities at Tech-Infused Event

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022-- Vietnam’s leading IT company FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation (FPT), recently welcomed 550 guests worldwide to the Tech Exhibition on July 20, 2022. The event was organized to celebrate the grand opening of FPT’s latest head quarter in Hanoi, demonstrating the company’s world-class tech capabilities and affirming its commitment as a complete IT solutions provider. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005442/en/ Customers experiencing FPT Software’s immersive technology solutions at the tech exhibition on July 20, 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
Newsweek

Most Americans Would Stop Using a Brand After 1 Bad Experience: Survey

A whopping 54 percent of American consumers would stop using a brand after just one bad experience, with millennials in the majority (57 percent). A recent poll of 2,000 U.S. adults found inconsistent or obsolete online product information to be the No. 1 deal-breaker (24 percent) for consumers to "break up" with a brand they use.
BUSINESS
fashionweekdaily.com

Meet COSTOLO: the modern luxury brand pushing the boundaries of the high end jewelry sector

COSTOLO enters the luxury and custom jewelry market from a fresh, innovative angle. Her elemental designs are inspired by the atomic structure of a diamond – something that founder Rose Costolo has been fascinated with for years. The COSTOLO mission is to transform the sustainability of the luxury jewelry industry, something that may seem like its already been conquered. “It has not.” Costolo tells us. “Tons of trendy fine jewelry companies advertise their created diamonds as sustainable, lab grown, etc. and to a certain extent those products have caught on – which is phenomenal. That said – at the high end level, I’m talking luxury diamond necklaces, designer pieces – there is still a massive disconnect between modern technology and consumer education.” This, she says, is the issue that has yet to be targeted. Customers demand natural diamonds when their product is of a certain caliber “so that it is viewed as rare and exclusive… thus more valuable.” Costolo doesn’t lecture clients on which type of diamond to choose. She simply gives her customers the facts on created diamonds, (or Impossible Diamonds: as Costolo has branded them). Then, clients choose between natural or created diamonds for their made to order pieces. Costolo believes this is the only true way to effect long lasting change in the luxury market. “People are going to buy what they are going to buy. Showing them that there is no structural, visible, or chemical difference between created and mined diamonds is the best method of converting a client.” If the name sounds familiar – that’s because female founder Rose Costolo grew up in quite the entrepreneurial household. Her father, Dick Costolo is a serial entrepreneur and former Twitter CEO. Costolo’s site sold out of its most expensive pieces in inventory within a week of launch. When asked about her early success – Rose credits her relationship with Angel City Jewelers. Angel City is a celebrity-loved custom jewelry company in LA. The founders at Angel City mentored Rose when she started out learning the industry, and today they partner together on certain projects – something Rose calls a huge honor.
APPAREL
WWD

Depop Names Kruti Patel Goyal CEO, Replacing Maria Raga

LONDON — One year after its acquisition by Etsy Inc., fashion resale app Depop is welcoming a new chief executive officer — Kruti Patel Goyal, currently Etsy’s chief product officer. She will take up her job on Sept. 12, succeeding the longtime CEO Maria Raga. Goyal will...
BUSINESS
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy