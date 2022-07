The FTC says car dealers are misleading and defrauding many consumers. It plans to do something about it, despite the industry’s objections. The National Automobile Dealer Association challenged proposed Federal Trade Commission rules regarding deceptive car sales this month and said dealers haven't had enough time to review the potential rules. The FTC, citing consumer outcry, sees several trouble areas it wants to address with new regulations: primarily bait-and-switch schemes, fraudulent junk fees, and surprise junk fees. It also wants to require car dealers to provide “full upfront disclosure of costs and conditions” of a transaction.

