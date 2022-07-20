ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Hollywood-backed bereaved fathers plan new UK-wide suicide-prevention challenge

By Ryan Hooper
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sxIIP_0glw2RXO00
3 Dads Walking – Tim Owen, Mike Palmer and Andy Airey, who all lost daughters to suicide – have announced plans for a UK-wide challenge (Papyrus/PA) (PA Media)

Three bereaved fathers who raised nearly £1 million for a suicide prevention charity after their sponsored walk went viral have announced plans for a UK-wide challenge.

Mike Palmer, Andy Airey and Tim Owen, known as 3 Dads Walking, caught the attention of Hollywood stars Daniel Craig and Nicole Kidman, among others, with their 300-mile sponsored walk between their respective homes last year, discussing mental health and raising awareness of suicide prevention.

The trio – who had all recently lost daughters to suicide – now plan to walk to the Parliaments of the UK during a month-long, 600-mile fundraising mission, which they hope will help encourage people to “quash the taboo” and get suicide awareness on the school curriculum.

Mr Palmer said he was partly motivated to “do something positive” due to his own regrets over the death of his 17-year-old daughter, Beth, in March 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wFVlt_0glw2RXO00
Tim Owen, Mike Palmer and Andy Airey at the start of a charity walk in memory of their three young daughters who died by suicide (Papyrus/PA) (PA Media)

He told the PA news agency: “I’d never talked about suicide before, I never had the conversation with Beth.

“Why should I? ‘Beth’ and ‘suicide’ never went in the same sentence.

“I look back now and I feel I missed signs, and I will carry that with me for the rest of my life. I took my eye off the ball.

“People say it sounds like I am blaming myself but I am just being realistic.

“So I guess my advice is just for people to reach out – and for others to be aware of the signs, not ignoring them, and not being afraid to have difficult conversations. Bring it up – be open, honest and supportive.

“We want to quash the stigma.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RaDpQ_0glw2RXO00
Beth Palmer, 17, took her own life in March 2020 (Papyrus/PA) (PA Media)

Mr Palmer, from Sale in Greater Manchester, said they were “absolutely overwhelmed” by the reaction to their first walk, having set themselves a modest target to raise around £10,000.

They eventually earned nearly £900,000 in sponsorship, thanks in part to donations from the likes of film stars Ms Kidman and Mr Craig, and hope their next challenge will take them past the £1 million milestone.

They were joined along the route between their family homes in Cumbia, Greater Manchester and Norfolk by many bereaved parents keen to talk about their own experiences.

“We needed to do something positive,” Mr Palmer said.

“We had no idea that it would take off like it did. But it shows you what is going on in the world.

“People are affected by mental health and suicide and they don’t feel comfortable talking about it, but hopefully the stigma is being broken down bit by bit.

“People with just heart-breaking stories came to find us on the route because they said they had not been able to speak about their bereavement properly before; for some this was going back decades, others had lost someone a couple of weeks earlier.”

Losing Beth nearly destroyed me, but this is giving me a purpose

Mike Palmer, 3 Dads Walking fundraiser

The fundraisers, who did not know each other before being bereaved, said they want the school curriculum to include compulsory age-appropriate lessons on suicide awareness, in an attempt to encourage children to talk about their emotions and reach out.

The three men will visit Stormont in Belfast on September 9 as a prelude to starting their walk from Holyrood in Edinburgh on September 10, World Suicide Prevention Day.

They will then head down to the Senedd in Cardiff, before completing their trek to the Houses of Parliament in Westminster on October 10, World Mental Health Day.

They have been offered free accommodation by bereaved families, supporters and businesses along the route, and will be joined by a support team throughout.

Mr Palmer said: “We are three ordinary old dads, probably not in the best nick, which is why we are walking and not running the route.

“Losing Beth nearly destroyed me, but this is giving me a purpose.

It is remarkable that these proud fathers, who are each trying to deal with their own grief in their own way, have found a positive path forward together

Ged Flynn, Papyrus

“We had some sore feet, but there was never a day when we woke up and thought ‘Oh god, not this again’.

“We wanted to walk, to speak with people, raise awareness and a bit of money.”

Ged Flynn, chief executive of suicide prevention charity Papyrus, praised the trio for “channelling their energy to help save young lives”.

He said: “They have already helped to start conversations in homes where families were unwilling to discuss suicide.

“It is remarkable that these proud fathers, who are each trying to deal with their own grief in their own way, have found a positive path forward together.”

Details of the charity walk are available at https://www.3dadswalking.uk/

– For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice contact Papyrus HopelineUK on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967, or email pat@papyrus-uk.org

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Baby born 16 weeks early on holiday flown home to Devon

A baby who was born prematurely in Cyprus has been flown home to Devon following weeks of fundraising. The Cleathero family from Cullompton needed £45,000 to bring baby Molly, who was born 16 weeks premature, back home. The charity Lucy Air Ambulance for Children stepped in to fly her...
HEALTH
The Independent

Woman found decomposing at home after mental health services failed to check in on her

A 37-year-old woman from east London was found decomposing after mental health services failed to check in on her for weeks, an inquest has found.Sophia Yurferev was found by police in her home in Hornchurch on 16 November 2021, more than a month after she had died.The inquest into her death found that the mental health trust charged with her care, North East London Foundation Trust (NELFT), had not made any welfare checks during that time.However, the coroner stated that it was not possible to say whether an earlier follow-up or attendance at her home by healthcare workers would have...
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Cost of living: Welsh cake firm hit by £43k butter bill

A company making Welsh cakes said it is spending an extra £15,000 a year on butter due to the cost of living crisis. Owner Jo Roberts said the key ingredient had increased in price 48% since December. But Ms Roberts said she had not increased her prices, as she...
BUSINESS
Complex

Mental Heath Service For Young Brits Now At ‘Crisis Point’, Says Charity

A charity has reported that thousands of young people have attempted suicide while enduring long waits for mental health treatment. The new research from YoungMinds surveyed almost 14,000 young people and found that a quarter (26%) had tried to take their own life as a result of having to wait for help. The responses have been shared with the government as part of its call for evidence for a 10-year mental health plan; however, the charity says this plan could be in jeopardy as Tory leader candidates have yet to commit to it.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Palmer
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Daniel Craig
Daily Mail

Widows of presenter Roy Castle and MP James Brokenshire whose non-smoker husbands died of lung cancer call for national screening programme

Two women who lost their non-smoker husbands to lung cancer are campaigning for a national screening programme- regardless of age or risk. Fiona Castle, widow of the musician and television presenter Roy Castle, and Cathy Brokenshire, widow of former Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire, spoke to Naga and Charlie on BBC Breakfast.
CANCER
The Independent

Beaming Prince George photographed by Kate for his official birthday picture

Prince George is pictured smiling for the camera on a UK beach in a photograph released to mark his ninth birthday.Behind the lens was his mother the Duchess of Cambridge who is well known for taking pictures of her children to mark their milestones.Her son is shown beaming earlier this month while wearing a polo-style top with a sandy shoreline and water behind him.The duchess is a keen amateur photographer, who in 2017 accepted a lifetime honorary membership of the Royal Photographic Society which recognised her “talent and enthusiasm”.The young royal and future king turns nine on Friday and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince Harry wins bid to challenge Home Office ban on him paying for UK security

The Duke of Sussex has won a bid to bring a High Court challenge against the Home Office over his UK security arrangements. Prince Harry is taking legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family when visiting from north America.In the first stage of the case earlier this month, the duke’s lawyers asked Mr Justice Swift to grant permission for a full hearing to have a judge review the Home Office’s decision.In a judgment on Friday, the High Court judge said the case could proceed, granting permission...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Bereavement#Suicide Prevention#Uk
The Independent

Wonderful life turned into a nightmare, suicide pact husband told court

Graham Mansfield and his wife Dyanne had a “wonderful life” together until doctors told her she was terminally ill with cancer, his murder trial heard.The 73-year-old retired baggage handler at Manchester Airport slit her throat at the bottom of their sprawling, well-kept garden in Hale, Greater Manchester, in March last year and then tried to kill himself.He said they had agreed to a suicide pact when “things got bad” for Mrs Mansfield.The 71-year-old import/export clerk had been diagnosed with bladder cancer in 1999 which led to the removal of a kidney in 2004.Years of uninterrupted good health followed, Manchester Crown...
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mother who thought itchy hands were caused by cleaning product given months to live

A mother-of-three is fighting against the clock to raise money to fund lifesaving treatment after her itchy hands turned out to be a rare and deadly form of cancer.Maria Barry, 58, who lives in Harrow, north west London, with her children, Nico, 32, Luca, 30, and Nadia, 27, began suffering from itchy and cracked hands during the first Covid lockdown in March 2020.At first, Maria thought it was a reaction to a new cleaning product she was using, but in April 2022, she was diagnosed with bile duct cancer – which is rare with around 1,000 new cases a year...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Entire Central Line to be shut down this evening due to staff shortage

The entire Central Line in London will be shut from around 6pm this evening, 21 July, due to a shortage of staff, TFL has confirmed.The key tube line, which runs across London from Ealing Broadway in the west to Epping in the north east, will grind to a halt during rush hour, leaving many commuters struggling to get home.Londoners are being advised to complete their journeys early where possible.In a message screenshotted by one social media user and shared on Twitter, Transport for London (TfL) tells passengers that “the Central line will close early due to staffing issues in the...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Dover traffic - live: Calais rejects UK claim lack of border staff caused delays

A security chief in Calais said that British reports claiming that hours-long queues in Dover were caused by not enough French border police “must be corrected”.The Hauts-de-France region’s defence and security prefect Georges-Francois Leclerc said that staffing was provided but admitted that the officers were in place more than one hour later than originally planned.It comes as Brits attempting to sail to France have been reporting waits of about six hours in Dover at the beginning of the school holidays. Dover blamed French authorities for “woefully inadequate staffing”.Mr Leclerc said in a statement that staff were meant to be...
U.K.
The Independent

‘Everything was totally destroyed’: The family who lost everything during UK’s record heat

David Calver was out doing deliveries for work in the record-breaking heat when his wife, Trudie, called.She told him to rush back home and get their cats out the house. He tried, but was stopped from getting near.“I just had to stand in the field gateway and look down the field where our house was totally ablaze. Flames shooting through the roof,” the 67-year-old from Norfolk tells The Independent.The fire began in a field near to Mr Calver’s house during extreme heat across the UK, which saw temperatures of 40C for the first time in history and fuelled dozens of...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Travellers warned of worse delays on Saturday amid six-hour queues for Dover

Saturday is expected to be even busier for those hoping to begin their summer getaway after holidaymakers and lorry drivers faced gridlocked roads around Dover.Bumper-to-bumper traffic, in six-hour queues, made its way towards the Port of Dover on Friday – one of the busiest periods for foreign travel from the UK as most schools in England and Wales break up for summer.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the delays and queues are “unacceptable”, calling it an “entirely avoidable” situation.In a statement, she said: “This awful situation should have been entirely avoidable and is unacceptable.“We need action from France to build up...
TRAVEL
BBC

Cancer waiting times performance in Wales hits low

Exercise got Laura Butcher through her bowel cancer diagnosis. The 40-year-old is a keen triathlete and said her fitness allowed her to cope better with the chemotherapy in particular. "If I didn't have the tri-club, I'd have gone mad. It's kept me going, it's been good for body and mind,"...
CANCER
The Independent

Captain Tom-branded rose pulled from sale after watchdog inquiry into his charity

A Captain Sir Tom Moore-branded rose sold to raise money for a foundation set up in his name has been pulled from sale in the wake of a watchdog inquiry being launched into the charity, it can be revealed.The “Captain Tom Rose” was withdrawn by World of Roses after the Charity Commission announced it had started a statutory inquiry into the Captain Tom Foundation.The retailer, which said it was “proud” when it introduced the rose plant last year, confirmed to The Independent that it was removed from sale “as soon as we were made aware of the Charity Commission...
CHARITIES
BBC

Worthing: Ex-cadet base could help families at risk of homelessness

A disused cadet base in West Sussex could be used to house families at risk of becoming homeless. Worthing Borough Council wants to convert the RAF Air Cadets site in Victoria Road into 11 flats, which could be used as temporary accommodation. The flats would cost £3.4m to build, but...
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

Racist NHS mental health nurse is stuck off for telling colleagues that Asian men groom young women and are behind rise in acid attacks

An NHS nurse has been struck off for making a string of racist comments after she told colleagues that Asian males groom and carry out acid attacks. Sarah Hewston said Asian men then 'cry racist without taking any responsibility', leaving a colleague - who was Asian himself - speechless and in shock, a professional conduct committee heard.
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

755K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy