CONYERS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- DG Solutions ( www.dgsolutionsinc.com ), a prominent technology partner to the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce that seasoned veteran Pooya Ghiaseddin has assumed the role of company president. In his new role, Ghiaseddin will lead the expansion of DG Solutions’ corporate strategies including a sharp focus on data reliability, scalability, and security. DG Solutions provides products across the spectrum of data collection, offering the convenience and efficiency of receiving data and analytics from one central point. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005711/en/ Pooya Ghiaseddin, new DG Solutions President. (Photo: Business Wire)

