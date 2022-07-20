ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm warning after record heat led to firefighters’ busiest day since wartime

By Nina Lloyd
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qXTZn_0glw2AmH00
The scene after a fire at Dartford Marshes (Luke Channings/PA) (PA Media)

England is braced for storms after a day of record heat that saw firefighters face their busiest day since the Second World War and major travel disruption across the country.

Major incidents were declared in London, Norfolk, Suffolk, Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and South Yorkshire on Tuesday as fires broke out in several areas amid the tinder-dry conditions.

Two “large-scale” incidents took place in Upminster and the village of Wennington, east London, where black smoke billowed into the air, while flames destroyed buildings and ravaged nearby fields.

Sixteen firefighters were injured tackling the blazes with two admitted to hospital who were later discharged, London Fire Brigade (LFB) assistant commissioner, Jonathan Smith told Times Radio.

Sadiq Khan said the LFB had experienced its busiest day on record, receiving more than 2,600 calls throughout the day – seven times the usual number.

The London Mayor told Sky News: “Yesterday was the busiest day for the fire service in London since the Second World War.”

He added: “Yesterday they received more than 2,600 calls – more than a dozen simultaneous fires requiring 30 engines, a couple requiring 15, and some requiring 12.

“I’m afraid the bad news is, 41 properties were destroyed in London.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bs8M6_0glw2AmH00
Firefighters in Maltby after a fire started on scrubland before spreading to outbuildings, fences and homes (South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue) (PA Media)

Simon Clarke, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, told Sky News that the fires were a “warning sign” about the impact of climate change.

“This is a remarkable, unprecedented event and something which obviously, because people have been saying, we are not used to seeing in this country,” he said.

“What we’ve seen in recent days is not normal and it is a warning sign.”

Lincolnshire, which experienced the country’s hottest temperature on record, 40.3C, in Coningsby on Tuesday afternoon, stood down its major incident status on Wednesday after battling what it described as “searing” conditions.

The temperature in Coningsby beat the UK’s previous record of 38.7C in Cambridge three years ago by 1.6C.

The Met Office said 34 observation sites across England provisionally broke the previous all-time record, ranging from Bramham, in West Yorkshire, to Charlwood, in Surrey, while a further five had equalled it on Tuesday.

Firefighters in Norfolk were called to more than 80 incidents on Tuesday, including one that started in a field in the village of Ashmanhaugh and spread to two homes.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to more than 60 incidents, 38 of which were fires in the open, describing the situation as “unprecedented”.

Nine people have died since Saturday in swimming accidents and there has been widespread disruption to train services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35YBTX_0glw2AmH00
The scene after a blaze in the village of Wennington, east London (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

All trains between London Euston and Milton Keynes were suspended as emergency services dealt with a lineside fire in the afternoon.

East Midlands Railway was running limited services between Derby, Nottingham, Luton, Bedford and London, which were due to stop completely between lunchtime and 7pm – the hottest period of the day.

It comes as the temperature is set to drop by up to 10C in some areas on Wednesday, with heavy showers and thunderstorms predicted to lash parts of the country, potentially causing localised flooding and further travel disruption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rdOzK_0glw2AmH00
A car wash and tyre shop up in flames on Kenton Road, London (Dipak Vekaria/PA) (PA Wire)

Heatwaves are being made more intense, frequent and longer by climate change, and scientists said it would be “virtually impossible” for the UK to have experienced temperatures reaching 40C without human-driven global warming.

However, the Met Office said there would be a showery breakdown of the heat on Wednesday, with a yellow warning for thunderstorms in place for parts of south-east, east and central England in the afternoon and evening.

The service warns people to expect flooding or lightning strikes, delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, spray and sudden flooding, road closures and possible power cuts.

The weather will be fresher for most places, although some parts of East Anglia will still see temperatures reach as high as 30C.

Wednesday’s rain, where it occurs, will be much heavier than on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

London Fire Brigade declares major incident amid ‘huge surge’ in blazes

London Fire Brigade (LFB) has declared a major incident due to “a huge surge” in blazes across the capital amid the 40C heat.It comes after around 100 firefighters tackled a blaze in the village of Wennington, east London, on Tuesday afternoon, with television footage showing black smoke billowing into the air, with buildings and fields on fire.The fire brigade said in a statement it is battling “several significant” incidents in the capital, as people have been urged not to have barbecues or bonfires due to the “unprecedented” challenges crews face.London Mayor Sadiq Khan said LFB is under “immense pressure”.LFB’s assistant...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

UK temperature hits 40C for first time on record

Temperatures have reached 40C for the first time on record in the UK, with 40.2C provisionally recorded at Heathrow Airport, the Met Office said. The threshold was hit at 12.50pm as much of the UK sweltered in a heatwave, with parts of England and Wales under a red warning for extreme heat, posing a danger to life, pressure on the NHS and disruption across transport networks.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

London left with three fire engines on hottest day - fire chief

London was left with only three fire engines on the hottest-ever day this week, the capital's fire chief has said. With 1,146 incidents on Tuesday, London Fire Brigade (LFB) commissioner Andrew Roe, said crews were stretched to the greatest extent since the Blitz. Mr Roe praised the "extraordinary courage" of...
CARS
Time Out Global

A two-hour ‘monster storm’ will chuck down two full inches of rain tomorrow

Remember that godawful heatwave of just a few days ago? Well, for huge swathes of the UK, all that’s about to get well and truly washed away. The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for Friday, with some areas expected to see two inches of rain in just two hours. We could even see hail. Truly wild stuff.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
The Independent

Two killed by falling tree during powerful Alabama storm

Two young girls were killed and three others were injured after strong winds sent a tree crashing into a house in Birmingham, Alabama, authorities have said. Both of the girls, a three-month-old and a three-year-old, were inside the house on 10th Avenue West, about two miles west of downtown Birmingham, when the incident happened on Thursday evening.Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the scene at 5:37pm after a woman called 911 from inside the home. She told 911 she was struggling to breathe and was trapped, AL.com reported.Four others were inside, including the two girls who were killed,...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Trains cancelled - live: Travel cancelled across UK after heatwave fires and record temperatures

Rail disruption is continuing into today after yesterday’s record temperature highs.The extreme weather resulted in fires across the South East, with key rail infracture damaged in the blazes.The East Coast main line, which links King’s Cross station in London with Yorkshire and Scotland, was still closed south of Peterborough on this morning.LNER, the leading train operator on the line, said: “Due to urgent repairs to the railway between King’s Cross and Peterborough, all lines are blocked.“Please do not travel to or from King’s Cross today.”A fire near the railway south of Peterborough yesterday caused significant damage to signalling equipment.“Network...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Beaming Prince George photographed by Kate for his official birthday picture

Prince George is pictured smiling for the camera on a UK beach in a photograph released to mark his ninth birthday.Behind the lens was his mother the Duchess of Cambridge who is well known for taking pictures of her children to mark their milestones.Her son is shown beaming earlier this month while wearing a polo-style top with a sandy shoreline and water behind him.The duchess is a keen amateur photographer, who in 2017 accepted a lifetime honorary membership of the Royal Photographic Society which recognised her “talent and enthusiasm”.The young royal and future king turns nine on Friday and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#London Mayor#Mayor Of London#South East#Central London#Uk#Leicestershire#London Fire Brigade#Times Radio#Lfb#Sky News#Treasury
BBC

Four firefighters treated for exhaustion after tackling heatwave blazes

Four firefighters have been treated for heat exhaustion after tackling blazes caused by the heatwave. Homes and buildings were damaged by fires on Tuesday across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, including in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Boston. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) said it had received more than 2,100 calls and...
ACCIDENTS
Vox

It’s so hot in Europe that roads are literally buckling

Europe is baking under heat so extreme that it’s causing train tracks to bend and roads to buckle. The heat wave, which brought record-breaking temperatures to the UK, France, and elsewhere in the past two weeks, is exposing a frightening reality: Much of Europe isn’t built for extreme heat, or for a climate that’s swiftly changing.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Entire Central Line to be shut down this evening due to staff shortage

The entire Central Line in London will be shut from around 6pm this evening, 21 July, due to a shortage of staff, TFL has confirmed.The key tube line, which runs across London from Ealing Broadway in the west to Epping in the north east, will grind to a halt during rush hour, leaving many commuters struggling to get home.Londoners are being advised to complete their journeys early where possible.In a message screenshotted by one social media user and shared on Twitter, Transport for London (TfL) tells passengers that “the Central line will close early due to staffing issues in the...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Police confiscate 200 bottles of alcohol at Richmond

Hundreds of bottles of alcohol were confiscated to stop revellers using a North Yorkshire beauty spot "like an Ibiza nightclub", police have said. North Yorkshire Police said large sound systems and gas canisters were seized from crowds who flocked to Richmond on England's hottest-ever day on Tuesday. Police made an...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
U.K.
Robb Report

A Couple Has Been Arrested for a $1.6 Million Heist of Rare Vintage Wine

Police in Spain believe they have found the couple responsible for a brazen wine heist that local press dubbed the “theft of the century.”. The country’s Policía Nacional announced that they have made two arrests in connection to the theft of 45 bottles of rare French wine valued at $1.64 million from a Michelin-starred restaurant last fall, according to The Guardian. The suspected culprits are an unnamed man and woman who had spent the last nine months on the run.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

East Midlands travel disruption continues after heatwave

Transport continues to be disrupted across the East Midlands following two days of record high temperatures. In Nottinghamshire temperatures peaked at 40.1C on Tuesday with East Midlands Railway cancelling almost all of its services to and from London. It said some services would resume this morning but warned there would...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mother of three’s home ‘gone within minutes’ as fire ripped through village

A mother of three has told how her home was gone “within two minutes” of a fire hitting a nearby field as the blaze engulfed an east London village.Claire Taylor, 40, lost all but her grandfather’s ashes, some photos and clothes when Wennington went up in flames on Tuesday as the UK experienced its hottest temperature on record.Her family was one of around 90 to be evacuated in Havering as tinder-dry conditions saw devastating fires break out in grassland before tearing through rows of houses.Residents sought to rescue pets and salvage belongings but some were forced to flee largely empty-handed.“My...
ACCIDENTS
UPI News

U.K. cools off after record-breaking heat wave

July 20 (UPI) -- Cooler weather returned to the United Kingdom on Wednesday, one day after a historic and unprecedented heat wave sent temperatures to levels never before seen in the country. The extraordinary heat forced travel disruptions and contributed to an outbreak of house and building fires around London,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Prince Harry wins bid to challenge Home Office ban on him paying for UK security

The Duke of Sussex has won a bid to bring a High Court challenge against the Home Office over his UK security arrangements. Prince Harry is taking legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family when visiting from north America.In the first stage of the case earlier this month, the duke’s lawyers asked Mr Justice Swift to grant permission for a full hearing to have a judge review the Home Office’s decision.In a judgment on Friday, the High Court judge said the case could proceed, granting permission...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

755K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy