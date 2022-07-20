ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Today’s Forecast: July 20, 2022

By Sloane Haines
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s under sunny skies. Mostly clear skies can be expected tonight with lows...

CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid, more storms possible

Happy Sunday! Compared to yesterday's scattered soakers, today will be an improvement.Skies will be a bit brighter with just an isolated risk of a shower or storm this afternoon. It'll be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s once again. The beaches will be slightly cooler, topping out in the upper 70s.Clouds thicken again this evening ahead of our next system approaching. A few showers or rumbles will be out there, but most of the widespread activity will arrive closer to daybreak. It'll be very muggy overnight with temps only dropping into the low and mid 70s.We've gone...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for potentially severe thunderstorms

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 MeteorologistRed Alert for this afternoon into this evening for strong and potentially severe thunderstorms with the best chance N&W of the city.Forecast: Today will be hot and sticky with strong and potentially severe thunderstorms this afternoon -- mainly after 3 p.m. -- and evening. The main concern with these storms will be downpours and locally damaging winds, but even an isolated tornado can't be ruled out with the best chance inland.This activity will wind down through the evening with partial clearing expected the remainder of the night. As for tomorrow, it will be another hot one with highs around 90.Looking Ahead: Thursday will remain warm with partly sunny skies, a stray shower and highs in the 80s. As for Friday, it will be mostly to partly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/19 Tuesday forecast

Alerts: Red Alert for tomorrow and Thursday for feels like temps around 100. There's also a chance of thunderstorms on Thursday, some of which could be strong.Advisories: Heat Advisory issued for tomorrow for much of the tri-state area. Heat indices will range from 95-102 degrees.Forecast: Today will be far less active, but it will be hot and humid with feels like temps in the low 90s. Tonight will be rather warm and humid with temps only falling into the upper 70s in the city... 70s and some 60s elsewhere. As for tomorrow, it will be hot and even more humid with feels like temps in the upper 90s to around 100.Looking Ahead: Thursday will feel like 100+ degrees with strong thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. At this point it looks like the main threats will be downpours (localized flooding) and isolated damaging wind gusts. As for Friday, the humidity will fall off slightly, but it will remain hot. Expect highs in the low 90s.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert Day as extreme heat continues

Alerts: Red Alert for today and tomorrow for feels like temps around 100. There's also a chance of thunderstorms tomorrow, some of which could be strong or even severe.Red Alerts have also been issued for Saturday and Sunday due to high heat and humidity.Advisories: Heat advisories in effect from 12 - 8 PM today and tomorrow across much of the tri-state area. Heat indices will range from 95-105 degrees.Air quality alert in effect from 11 AM - 11 PM today across the city, nearby suburbs and Long Island.Forecast: Today will be hot and even more humid with feels like temps...
