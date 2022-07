Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police have been on Bauman Street since Thursday night after two of their own were shot - one fatally - by a suspect still at large. Police Chief David Smith says Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year member of the force, was shot, along with his partner, Officer Sino Seng, while they were on a detail in northeast Rochester.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO