Stark Bites: Grilling contest at Oakwood Square; second Plain Rotary on Tap

Mister Brisket, a Cleveland Heights-based premium meat and prepared food provider, will present a steak cookoff from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 30 at Oakwood Square in Plain Township.

The event will feature grill competitors from across the state and country vying for nearly $6,000 in prize money.

"We are excited to venture into promoting cooking contests and to bring attention to our great region of Ohio,” a press release from Mister Brisket noted.

The Steak Cookoff Association event is the first of its kind to be held in Northeast Ohio and will be in conjunction with Sidestreet MKTS, which is being held the same day at Oakwood Square. Sidestreet MKTS is presented by 720 Market and showcases artisans from around the area.

Entry fees are $160 each for steaks in A and B categories or $320 for both categories and $25 for tailgate food.

The competition will follow SCA guidelines, and steaks will be evaluated according to taste, tenderness, doneness (defined as medium) and appearance.

Cooks must be at least 13 years old to enter. Cooks will meet at 10 a.m., and will be provided with steaks. They can cook on anything – grill, be it charcoal, gas, smoker, camp stove, etc. – but no power will be supplied.

Prizes for the steak competition are $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place, $400 for third place, $300 for fourth place, $200 for fifth place and $100 each for sixth through 10th places.

Tailgate food payouts range from $25 to $125. The category is wide open, ranging from anything such as Bloody Marys, boozy cupcakes, ribs and more, said Aaron Huentelman, event manager for Mr. Brisket.

The SCA will be holding a class for SCA members to become certified judges from 6 to 8 p.m. July 29 at Oakwood Square. The cost is $60 per person. As an SCA certified judge, you can participate at any SCA sanctioned event.

The class has four parts: 1. Ribeye 101; 2. Steak Judging 101; 3. Ancillary Judging 101; 4. Table Captain 101.

For more information and to sign up for the grilling competition and/or judging class, visit steakcookoffs.com.

Second annual Plain on Tap in Oakwood Square on July 23

The second annual Plain on Tap event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 23 at Oakwood Square in Plain Township. Offering live music and beverage and food samples from Oakwood Square vendors, the event is for ages 21 and older. Tickets are $50 each.

Enjoy great food and drinks outdoors in the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) at Oakwood Square Plaza. Participating restaurants and retailers include The Bistro of Oakwood, Tlaquepaque Mexican Restaurant, John’s Bar & Grille, Royal Docks Brewing Co. Foeder House + Kitchen, Forever Craft Urban Winery, OSI Tobacco and Drug Mart.

This fundraising event benefits rotary scholarship and Domestic Violence Project Inc.

Purchase tickets the day of the event or ahead of time from a Plain Township Rotary member.

Little Chunk of Goodness named entrepreneur in residence for North Canton Chamber

“It’s time to celebrate! I have some amazing news! I was selected and have been offered the position to be the Entrepreneur in Residence at the North Canton Area Chamber of Commerce, and I said yes!” Little Chunk of Goodness owner Christy Williams shared on her business Facebook page.

With this news comes some changes for Little Chunk of Goodness. The business will stay open during this period, but some things will be restructured. Her cinnamon rolls, called Big Buns, will be available exclusively at Shale Craft Coffee and no longer available on her site. Shale also will carry Little Chunk of Goodness cookies, and the two businesses will continue collaborating.

“So you’ll have access to my goods seven days a week,” Williams said in the post.

She also noted that pickups will be available on Fridays, and you can order through Wednesday to get cookies on the upcoming Friday, no longer having to have a seven-day notice.

Williams also shared that her jams will be available from Mămălagel's Bagels at the North Canton Farmers' Market, on Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. at the North Canton Civic Center, when the bagel company attends.

For the time being, Williams will not be taking any custom cutout orders.

“I’m super excited for this opportunity to help small businesses and to help our amazing city grow! I appreciate your patience as I figure all this out and of course your continued support to keep my business open these last 3 1/2 years and counting,” Williams said.