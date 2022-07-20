Enjoy Your Summer Visiting Moody Gardens in Galveston, Texas
By Billy Jenkins
101.5 KNUE
2 days ago
We’re reminded every day that life is expensive, whether it’s filling up the gas tank or buying groceries. But life is short you can’t just stress about bills and not have any fun that’s why we want to give you the chance to visit our friends at Moody Gardens in Galveston,...
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas heat doesn’t appear to be going anywhere with more forecasted 100-degree days in our future. Luckily, Texas has several indoor water parks where you can escape the scorching sun. There are tons of lakes and rivers you can visit in our area but...
HOUSTON – The Armand Bayou Nature Center in Pasadena is one of the largest urban wilderness preserves in the United States, and is home to over 370 species of birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians. With 2500 acres of natural wetlands, walking and hiking trails, this hidden gem is guaranteed...
A waterspout interrupted some beachgoers from having fun while at Galveston beach last week on Thursday, July 14. Mario Halkyer wrote in a Facebook post that he spotted the cyclone off the shore of Galveston near the beachfront city's iconic Seawall Boulevard and 15th Street. The National Ocean Service describes...
I'm heartbroken saying this, but a woman that I can't find enough adjectives to describe passed away on Monday. Berta Urteaga was a long time member of The Leage of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) for over 60 years. I had the pleasure of knowing her during my tenure in the organization and I can honestly say that there are few people on this earth who cared for the younger generation more than she did. She had a hand in sending thousands of Houston's underserved to college, and when they got to college, she made sure to keep them there even if it meant opening her own checkbook to do so. She was the first female president of one of the oldest LULAC council's in Houston (60) as well as a National board member. She was also an amazing friend.
Five puppies have died and four more had to be rushed to a medical center after being left outside in a Texas backyard in high temperatures. The dogs, eight puppies and their canine mother, were found in various stages of heat distress in a West Houston backyard by officials, according to local news outlet Fox 26 Houston on Wednesday. The date of the incident was not reported.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, the state's power grid manager, says the heat is causing Texans to use a record breaking amount of power, and that they have already set demand records 11 times this summer. Yesterday the grid briefly exceeded 80,000 megawatts for the first time....
On many a summer afternoon, Freddy Garcia could be seen walking to the corner store in his quiet, tree-lined neighborhood in Fresno, Texas. On Monday at about 1:30 p.m., his stroll took a tragic turn when he was mauled to death by a pack of seven dogs in Fresno, a small town southwest of Houston, say authorities.
LA MARQUE, Texas - A toddler who was found walking alone in La Marque on Thursday night has been reunited with his mother, according to police. Police say they were working the night shift when they found him in the 200 block of Westward. On Friday morning, they asked for...
HOUSTON - Eight puppies and their canine mom went into various stage of heat distress after being left outside in a West Houston backyard, officials said. The discovery was made at a home on Clay Road that left five puppies dead, while three remaining puppies and their mom were rushed back to the Houston SPCA's Animal Medical Center by animal cruelty investigators.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Two Pasadena men were indicted Wednesday in the case of a hot, airless tractor-trailer rig found last month with 53 dead or dying migrants in San Antonio, officials said. A federal grand jury in San Antonio indicted Homero Zamorano Jr., 46, and Christian Martinez, 28, both...
Last week a Brazoria County Grand Jury indicted Dontraveon King (10/16/04) for the offense of Sexual Assault - 2nd Degree Felony, that was alleged to have occurred in April 2022. The Pearland Police Department is requesting the public's assistance with any information on the current whereabouts of Dontraveon King. King is known to frequent apartment complexes on the west side of town (near SH288) specifically the pool areas. The Pearland Police Department encourages anyone with locating information to contact Detective D. Maddocks at (281) 997-4288, email [email protected], or contact the Brazoria County Crimestoppers at (800) 460-2222. In the event you believe you are within view of King, please do not approach and call the Pearland PD non-emergency number immediately: (281) 997-4100.
Two Texas men have been indicted on charges relating to the deaths of 53 migrants who were found in a stifling tractor trailer on June 27 in San Antonio in what is the deadliest human smuggling incident ever in the United States.
HOUSTON, TEXAS---And now we have yet another reason to admire former Houston Texans defensive end, J.J. Watt. Despite the fact that Watt is now a defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals, he still showed sincere kindness to a Houston Texans fan and proves what a class act he and his wife really are.
Officers in Houston found a body wrapped in a black blanket, duct-taped, and then wrapped in a red sheet in a roadside ditch on Wednesday. The individual was found around 9 a.m. on Wednesday at 8900 Brae Acres Road. Police said they are waiting on autopsy results, and at this time the gender, race, and age of the individual are unknown.
HOUSTON — Harris County is moving hundreds of jail inmates to a private prison in West Texas because the jail here is busting at the seams. The Harris County Commissioners Court approved $25 million in funding to cover the cost of moving and housing the overflow inmates. Editor's note:...
ATASCOCITA, Texas – Authorities are responding to a scene where they say an infant was found unresponsive in a backyard pool in a subdivision in Atascocita. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4′s Mark Herman, the incident occurred at the Walden on Lake Houston Tuesday morning around 10 a.m.
HOUSTON — The reversal over the federal right to an abortion is leading some Texas women to pass on contraceptives and instead get their tubes tied. The surgical procedure permanently stops pregnancies and technically requires a portion of the fallopian tubes to be removed from a woman’s body and not tied. Doctors said the removal does not affect a woman’s hormones and does decrease the risk for ovarian cancer.
HOUSTON (CW39) — An investigation is underway after Houston police found a body wrapped in a black blanket, duct-taped and then wrapped in a red sheet. The body was discovered around 9:05 a.m. Tuesday in a ditch near 8900 Acres Road. At this time, the gender, race and age of the individual are all unknown. […]
HOUSTON – Tenants who live at Timber Ridge apartments on Fleming Drive said the problems are overflowing. They say no matter how much they complain to management, nothing is being done to fix ongoing issues. “It’s so nasty and the cockroaches are huge,” according to Yolaine Toledo, who tells...
