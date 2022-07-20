ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Enjoy Your Summer Visiting Moody Gardens in Galveston, Texas

By Billy Jenkins
 2 days ago
We’re reminded every day that life is expensive, whether it’s filling up the gas tank or buying groceries. But life is short you can’t just stress about bills and not have any fun that’s why we want to give you the chance to visit our friends at Moody Gardens in Galveston,...

KSAT 12

6 indoor water parks you can visit in Texas to beat the heat

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas heat doesn’t appear to be going anywhere with more forecasted 100-degree days in our future. Luckily, Texas has several indoor water parks where you can escape the scorching sun. There are tons of lakes and rivers you can visit in our area but...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Houston Civic

A really really incredible woman passed Monday. If you live in Houston, she probably helped you.

I'm heartbroken saying this, but a woman that I can't find enough adjectives to describe passed away on Monday. Berta Urteaga was a long time member of The Leage of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) for over 60 years. I had the pleasure of knowing her during my tenure in the organization and I can honestly say that there are few people on this earth who cared for the younger generation more than she did. She had a hand in sending thousands of Houston's underserved to college, and when they got to college, she made sure to keep them there even if it meant opening her own checkbook to do so. She was the first female president of one of the oldest LULAC council's in Houston (60) as well as a National board member. She was also an amazing friend.
HOUSTON, TX
Newsweek

Five Puppies Found Dead Due to 'Blistering Heat' in Texas

Five puppies have died and four more had to be rushed to a medical center after being left outside in a Texas backyard in high temperatures. The dogs, eight puppies and their canine mother, were found in various stages of heat distress in a West Houston backyard by officials, according to local news outlet Fox 26 Houston on Wednesday. The date of the incident was not reported.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Toddler found walking in La Marque reunited with his mother

LA MARQUE, Texas - A toddler who was found walking alone in La Marque on Thursday night has been reunited with his mother, according to police. Police say they were working the night shift when they found him in the 200 block of Westward. On Friday morning, they asked for...
LA MARQUE, TX
fox26houston.com

Five puppies found dead in Houston backyard: officials

HOUSTON - Eight puppies and their canine mom went into various stage of heat distress after being left outside in a West Houston backyard, officials said. The discovery was made at a home on Clay Road that left five puppies dead, while three remaining puppies and their mom were rushed back to the Houston SPCA's Animal Medical Center by animal cruelty investigators.
HOUSTON, TX
pearland.com

Current whereabouts of Dontraveon King

Last week a Brazoria County Grand Jury indicted Dontraveon King (10/16/04) for the offense of Sexual Assault - 2nd Degree Felony, that was alleged to have occurred in April 2022. The Pearland Police Department is requesting the public's assistance with any information on the current whereabouts of Dontraveon King. King is known to frequent apartment complexes on the west side of town (near SH288) specifically the pool areas. The Pearland Police Department encourages anyone with locating information to contact Detective D. Maddocks at (281) 997-4288, email [email protected], or contact the Brazoria County Crimestoppers at (800) 460-2222. In the event you believe you are within view of King, please do not approach and call the Pearland PD non-emergency number immediately: (281) 997-4100.
PEARLAND, TX
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
KHOU

More Texas women getting tubes tied after Roe v Wade reversal, OBGYN reports

HOUSTON — The reversal over the federal right to an abortion is leading some Texas women to pass on contraceptives and instead get their tubes tied. The surgical procedure permanently stops pregnancies and technically requires a portion of the fallopian tubes to be removed from a woman’s body and not tied. Doctors said the removal does not affect a woman’s hormones and does decrease the risk for ovarian cancer.
HOUSTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Houston PD: Body found wrapped in blanket, duct-taped

HOUSTON (CW39) — An investigation is underway after Houston police found a body wrapped in a black blanket, duct-taped and then wrapped in a red sheet. The body was discovered around 9:05 a.m. Tuesday in a ditch near 8900 Acres Road. At this time, the gender, race and age of the individual are all unknown. […]
HOUSTON, TX
Tyler, TX
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

