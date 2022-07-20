Waco neighbors: Obituaries for July 20

While I haven’t spent a lot of time in Killeen, Texas, if I owned a piece of property like this one, I’m not sure if I would ever leave the house. This beautiful home is top notch and comes with some amazing views but it also comes with the highest list price for any home in Killeen coming in at $5,995,000.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A young mom in Waco will be disabled for the rest of her life following a trail ride party over the weekend which ended in tragedy. Helena Evans, 20, says she was ran over and dragged for miles during a trail ride event in Centerville Saturday, causing her leg to have to be amputated.
Waco (FOX 44) — The McLennan County Grand jury has indicted Ardra Robinson on a murder charge for the death of John Wesley Perry, III. Police say Robinson shot Perry on May 17th, in the parking lot of Octapharma Plasma. It was the 13th murder of the year. Investigators...
Joshua Jay Smith, 22, of Copperas Cove, will be remembered with a visitation on Friday, July 22, from 6-8 p.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. A funeral service will be held for him on Saturday, July 23, at 10 a.m., at Lea Ledger Auditorium at Copperas Cove High School, 400 S. 25th St.
The city of Waco and Waco–McLennan County Office of Emergency Management have opened cooling centers through the weekend to assist local residents with relief from the heat. Cold bottles of water and chairs will be provided. On Friday, a cooling center will be open from noon to 7 p.m. at the city of Waco Multipurpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave.
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police identified the body of a man Thursday who was found in Belton Lake at Temple Lake Park. Police said Kristian Garcia Cruz, 30, was found Wednesday afternoon after crashing his car into the water. Police were initially called around 9 a.m. after getting reports...
Hewitt, Tx (FOX44) – A Waco man clocked at going 115 miles per hour in a Jeep Patriot has been booked into the McLennan County Jail on felony charges of evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle. Waco Police found the vehicle they say was driven by Ryder...
A former La Vega quarterback is headed back to the Waco area. Landry Kinne announced on Twitter that he would be joining the Baylor football program. Kinne was the Tribune-Herald’s 10th-ranked Central Texas recruit in the Class of 2020 and signed with Tyler Junior College. Kinne (6-0, 185) helped...
WACO, Texas — A McLennan County Grand Jury indicted a 31-year-old on murder charges over a deadly shooting in Waco back in May, according to court documents. The Waco Police Department said Ardra Robinson shot a man multiple times near the 5300 block of Bosque Boulevard during the morning of May 17.
Killeen, Texas continues to grow, the more entrepreneurs and business owners are becoming part of the city's unique culture and identity. While there are many such places in our town, I wanted to shine a spotlight on a few I personally know and love. BLACK BUSINESSES ARE KEY TO KILLEEN,...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is warning residents about an increase in bank jugging and trailer thefts in the city. Bank jugging is a scheme where robbers will park outside of banks and watch as bank customers come in and out. The robbers will follow a bank...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -After the state passed legislation that would restrict the right to abortions, some cities are pushing back. Council member Kelly Palmer made a suggestion during Tuesday night’s meeting that Waco city leaders consider what is knowns as the “GRACE Act” which stands for “Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone”.
Growing concerns over mass shootings are leading Waco Police to offer free training next week to the public on how to respond to such a scenario. Waco police officers certified as instructors will present Citizens Response to Active Shooter Events training in English and Spanish on Tuesday, July 26, and Saturday, July 30 in McLennan Hall at the Waco Convention Center.
I would be lying if I said that I don’t absolutely just love these types of events when they come to Killeen, Texas. There’s nothing more important to me than the power of literature and spoken word, and I am so excited that the Killeen Poetry Slam and Rhythm & Vibes Showcase is coming back.
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 26-year-old Waco man has been arrested on charges of beating a pregnant woman who was a passenger in his car. Rigoberto Bautista was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday in connection with an incident which occurred on June 12. The initial report...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Seven days in and the city of Waco is already seeing a decrease in the amount of daily water loss at Lake Waco, the city’s reservoir. The city is looking to reduce the daily amount of water loss by five percent. “It’s not a huge...
What would a 4-day school week be like in Killeen, Texas? Could it happen?. There are several school districts in the state of Texas that have reduced their school schedules to run Monday through Thursday, and one of the benefits has been more teachers willing to work for them. Of course, the students aren't complaining either!
