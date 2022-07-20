ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Waco neighbors: Obituaries for July 20

WacoTrib.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead through the obituaries published today...

wacotrib.com

101.5 KNUE

Check Out This Private Luxury Escape in Killeen, Texas

While I haven’t spent a lot of time in Killeen, Texas, if I owned a piece of property like this one, I’m not sure if I would ever leave the house. This beautiful home is top notch and comes with some amazing views but it also comes with the highest list price for any home in Killeen coming in at $5,995,000.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Young Waco mother loses leg after trail ride party

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A young mom in Waco will be disabled for the rest of her life following a trail ride party over the weekend which ended in tragedy. Helena Evans, 20, says she was ran over and dragged for miles during a trail ride event in Centerville Saturday, causing her leg to have to be amputated.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Woman indicted in a shooting at a Waco plasma center

Waco (FOX 44) — The McLennan County Grand jury has indicted Ardra Robinson on a murder charge for the death of John Wesley Perry, III. Police say Robinson shot Perry on May 17th, in the parking lot of Octapharma Plasma. It was the 13th murder of the year. Investigators...
WACO, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Services set for Copperas Cove victim of Saturday’s I-14 crash

Joshua Jay Smith, 22, of Copperas Cove, will be remembered with a visitation on Friday, July 22, from 6-8 p.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. A funeral service will be held for him on Saturday, July 23, at 10 a.m., at Lea Ledger Auditorium at Copperas Cove High School, 400 S. 25th St.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Bruceville-Eddy enacts watering restrictions

The city of Waco and Waco–McLennan County Office of Emergency Management have opened cooling centers through the weekend to assist local residents with relief from the heat. Cold bottles of water and chairs will be provided. On Friday, a cooling center will be open from noon to 7 p.m. at the city of Waco Multipurpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Identity released of man found dead in Belton Lake

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police identified the body of a man Thursday who was found in Belton Lake at Temple Lake Park. Police said Kristian Garcia Cruz, 30, was found Wednesday afternoon after crashing his car into the water. Police were initially called around 9 a.m. after getting reports...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Man evading arrest at high speed in Hewitt caught in Waco

Hewitt, Tx (FOX44) – A Waco man clocked at going 115 miles per hour in a Jeep Patriot has been booked into the McLennan County Jail on felony charges of evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle. Waco Police found the vehicle they say was driven by Ryder...
HEWITT, TX
WacoTrib.com

Former La Vega quarerback Kinne headed to Baylor

A former La Vega quarterback is headed back to the Waco area. Landry Kinne announced on Twitter that he would be joining the Baylor football program. Kinne was the Tribune-Herald’s 10th-ranked Central Texas recruit in the Class of 2020 and signed with Tyler Junior College. Kinne (6-0, 185) helped...
WACO, TX
KCEN

McLennan Grand Jury indicts 31-year-old on murder charge

WACO, Texas — A McLennan County Grand Jury indicted a 31-year-old on murder charges over a deadly shooting in Waco back in May, according to court documents. The Waco Police Department said Ardra Robinson shot a man multiple times near the 5300 block of Bosque Boulevard during the morning of May 17.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco Police warn about increase in bank jugging, trailer thefts

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is warning residents about an increase in bank jugging and trailer thefts in the city. Bank jugging is a scheme where robbers will park outside of banks and watch as bank customers come in and out. The robbers will follow a bank...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco police to train public in surviving active shooter situations

Growing concerns over mass shootings are leading Waco Police to offer free training next week to the public on how to respond to such a scenario. Waco police officers certified as instructors will present Citizens Response to Active Shooter Events training in English and Spanish on Tuesday, July 26, and Saturday, July 30 in McLennan Hall at the Waco Convention Center.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Man accused of beating pregnant woman in his car

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 26-year-old Waco man has been arrested on charges of beating a pregnant woman who was a passenger in his car. Rigoberto Bautista was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday in connection with an incident which occurred on June 12. The initial report...
WACO, TX
B106

Could Killeen ISD Adopt 4-day School Week? These Texas Schools Have

What would a 4-day school week be like in Killeen, Texas? Could it happen?. There are several school districts in the state of Texas that have reduced their school schedules to run Monday through Thursday, and one of the benefits has been more teachers willing to work for them. Of course, the students aren't complaining either!
KILLEEN, TX

