Since enacting legislation to authorize a Purchase and Sale Agreement for the Downtown Phase II property in December 2021, Fairmount Properties and the City have not been able to collectively reach a purchase agreement and site design that aligns with the concepts supported by the Hudson community last year. At last night’s Council Meeting, Hudson City Council voted 6-0 (one member absent) to repeal legislation enacted in December 2021 which authorized negotiating and entering a Purchase and Sale Agreement with Fairmount Properties.

HUDSON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO