Longtime Kent Roosevelt friends and golfers will go their separate ways to college

Maren Seaholts, Sydnie Leavery and Morgan Bauza have been playing golf forever.

The three recent Kent Roosevelt High School graduates have played together since fourth grade in the Little Riders Youth Girls Golf program, started by Roosevelt's girls coaches, Bryan Harvey and Larry Picicco.

Seaholts, Leavery and Bauza were successful in the Suburban League, earning first- and second-team recognition and leading the Rough Riders to an OHSAA state tournament berth to cap their senior season.

Now, the three golfers are headed to college in August with planned goals for their future and golf.

Leavery and Bauza have signed Division I letters of intent to attend La Salle University and Niagara University, respectively, and Seaholts will attend Ohio State and try out for the Buckeyes' club team.

For Kent Roosevelt graduate Sydnie Leavery, golf has been in her plans for a long time

Leavery has wanted to play golf in college since she was young.

“Last year I started looking, completing the Next College Athlete online form,” said Leavery. “I started looking through schools and scores and where I would fit in before I sent a bunch of e-mails.”

For Leavery, coaches responded but her visit to La Salle sealed her choice.

“I loved the atmosphere, liked the campus, met the golfers and loved everyone there. It felt welcoming so I said yes.”

Leavery liked that LaSalle is near Philadelphia with opportunities available.

For Bauza, college golf was not something she had thought about until the team was going to the state tournament.

“I did the same thing as Sydnie, completing the NCSA online form and narrowed it down to three or four colleges. I visited Niagara, met the players and with the population about double the size of Kent Roosevelt, it was the right fit,” said Bauza.

Seaholts looked through the NCSA and had lots of feedback as she checked out colleges.

“I learned a lot about myself throughout the process and what I wanted from college,” said Seaholts.

During her high school career, the two-time Roosevelt MVP did not have an end goal to play collegiate golf.

“I toured different schools but the Ohio State experience and the traditions of the school made me realize I could network there and have good opportunities. I will always play golf,” she said.

The Kent Roosevelt girls golf experience was like a family for Morgan Bauza

All three ladies will miss the relationships they have built but hope to build more.

“I was blessed to play with my sister [Ashlyn Leavery was a freshman last season on the varsity team] but I interact with players from our own team and the other teams,” said Leavery. “We played with the same players consistently in the Suburban and that might not happen in college. I will miss our silliness."

Bauza said Kent Roosevelt golf was a family to her.

“I’m going to miss those fun van rides,” said Bauza who is not only a golfer but also a singer and dancer and provided entertainment in the van.

Seaholts will miss the camaraderie of both her teammates and her opponents.

“I will also miss the Little Girls League at Kent Roosevelt,” said Seaholts. “Not only playing in it as kids but helping the younger golfers. That’s where it started for us and it is important to give back to the program.”

All three ladies do not really like to talk about themselves. Their focus has been on the Kent Roosevelt team but they each have their own favorite accomplishments.

“My biggest accomplishment was being a captain my senior year,” said Bauza. “I feel that I made varsity as a junior but as a freshman I wasn’t confident. Then I pushed myself and I am proud that I did that here [at Kent] and I am advancing to the next level.”

“Going to state was a highlight for me,” said Leavery. “It was cool to be able to go to state, that is amazing.

“My sophomore year was a tough year in golf,” said Leavery. “Going to Columbus and watching Kent play, I was determined to get back there as a player. Being able to go to state and play my senior year with my sister, and my parents caddying for both of us in the practice round, I will always remember that.”

Maren Seaholts represented the Rough Riders three straight years at the state tournament

Seaholts was proud to have played at the state tournament three straight years. “It was a highlight for me as well as being named a captain of the team for two years," she said.

Some coaches are van drivers and some are essential to the team.

Harvey and Piccico have been the only girls' coaches at Kent Roosevelt since the program began.

“The coaches essentially balance each other out,” said Seaholts. “Coach Picicco is the father figure, a compassionate person you can go to about anything.

“Coach Harvey is compassionate too, but he can give you the kick-in-the-butt when you need it,” said Seaholts. “He knows when to talk to you and what to say.”

“They are more than coaches,” said Leavery. “They are like family because we were in the little girls league and grew up with them.”

Bauza echoed Leavery and Seaholts. “We grew into a family,” said Bauza.

For Seaholts, no words can describe her parents and their importance.

“My dad was my coach, mental coach and knew my swing better than I did. My parents are amazing and a great support system,” she said.

Bauza said her parents helped her through the entire process as well as choosing a college.

“They helped me decide what to write to coaches,” said Bauza. “They were always there for me and pushed me too because I didn’t believe in myself.”

“We all started playing golf at the Fairways at Twin Lakes,” said Leavery. “My dad had a club in my hand when I was little and allowed me to grow into it. They knew as long as I was doing what I loved I would be happy. They are there to support me even though I know my mom is going to miss me moving six hours away.

“I came out of my shell at Kent,” added Leavery. “I have been able to grow in the relationships I have with teachers, being able to go to multiple teachers throughout the day. Being able to talk to faculty and staff was important.”

Leavery is a part of the DECA program that advanced to state.

Seaholts realizes that everything changes, including handling her own scheduling in college, but is looking forward to experiencing everything.

“I have had great opportunities at Kent and look forward to making my way in college,” she said.

Bauza said she will miss the relationships and family she has built at the school.

All three ladies have had success in golf thanks to their coaches and parents as well as the opportunities that are available to them.

“We are all thankful for the Little Girls league, the Northern Ohio PGA, US Kids and local tournaments,” said Leavery. “We grew to know who they are, the local professionals and coaches, and that leads us to continue playing golf.”

Harvey said the 2021 Roosevelt girls team was one of the most successful in the last 10 years.

“Maren, Sydnie and Morgan are hard to replace but the Kent program always reloads,” he said. “We know they will look at Kent Roosevelt golf and still be proud of their own accomplishments and what the team accomplishes in the years following their graduation.”