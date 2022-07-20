ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for July 20

Herald & Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead through the obituaries published today...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Working group begins reviewing 'a number of proposals' for Decatur ambulance services

DECATUR — A working group has begun reviewing "a number of proposals" to provide ambulance services to Decatur and Macon County, city officials confirmed Thursday. “We are happy with the quantity and quality of the interest and proposals we have received so far,” said city manager Scot Wrighton. “These are high-quality regional ambulance companies and we are confident they will be able to step in to provide protection for all citizens of Macon County.”
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

City of Decatur gives update on search for new ambulance service

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Macon County Ambulance group has started reviewing proposals from companies interested in providing ambulance services to Decatur and Macon County. Interested companies are encouraged ot finalize and submit formal proposals so the review process can continue, and City licensure can begin. "We are happy...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Macon County reports 422 new COVID cases in past week

DECATUR — Macon County saw 422 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases from July 14 to July 20, the Macon County Health Department announced Thursday. Biden tests positive for COVID-19; rare case of polio; Amazon to buy health provider; oldest male panda dies | Hot off the Wire podcast. Fourteen Macon County...
MACON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur, IL
Obituaries
Local
Illinois Government
Macon County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Obituaries
Decatur, IL
Government
County
Macon County, IL
City
Decatur, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur residents air Lincoln Park frustrations to park board

DECATUR — Decatur residents continue to express frustrations over talks to use Lincoln Park as grounds for a new school. During Wednesday’s Decatur Park Board of Commissioners meeting, multiple residents said they opposed apparent plans between the Decatur Park District and Decatur Public Schools to make Lincoln Park the home of a new Dennis School building.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Springfield cracks down on intersections

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday outlawing loitering at more than a dozen intersections in town. They argued it’s disrupting traffic and makes the streets too dangerous. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder said the ordinance is a common-sense safety measure.    “When we grow up, our parents tell us, don’t go across […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

City Council hears it again from residents about proposed school in Lincoln Park

DECATUR — For the second meeting in a row, residents opposed to a new Dennis School in Lincoln Park sought a reprieve from the Decatur City Council. Dozens of residents packed the council chambers and several once again urged city leaders to get involved in what has so far been an initiative of Decatur Public Schools and the Decatur Park District.
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary
Herald & Review

LETTER: Property schools should consider

Over the years I have seen many new businesses built in Decatur. Many of the businesses are some what redundant. It seems on every street corner there is a Dollar General, bank and nothing new. I have always told my friends and family that if I won the lottery I...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Drones are coming to the Decatur Police Department

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Decatur Police Department is taking its coverage to the sky. The department bought three drones, two typical outside drones, and one tactical drone for the SWAT team. The drones will be used for multiple occasions including search and rescue missions. The goal is to...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Springfield’s Fifth Street closing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Springfield will need to find a new way of getting around town for the next week-and-a-half as construction crews close part of Fifth Street. The closure begins at 7 p.m. on Friday between Broad Place and Iles Avenue. Access to properties in that area will be maintained, but through […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Coroner's jury, with no sign of Decatur victim's body, returns homicide verdict

DECATUR — A coroner’s jury decided Wednesday that Norma J. Crutchfield’s death was a homicide even though the Decatur woman’s body has never been found. The jurors accepted Decatur police evidence that the 41-year-old victim had been killed, dismembered and her final resting place is in garbage bags dumped in the Macon County landfill.
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
nowdecatur.com

Corn Festival Kicks Off in the Village of Warrensburg

July 21, 2022 – The Village of Warrensburg Corn Festival is ready to entertain those of all ages Thursday evening at 4:00 p.m. Visitors can expect a variety of activities like a Cornhole tournament, an “adorable baby” contest, a parade, a car show, a karaoke dance party, and a whiffle ball home run derby. For a full schedule of the events, click here.
WARRENSBURG, IL
KWQC

1 killed, 2 injured in Henry County crash

HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash near Annawan, Illinois, Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:20 p.m on eastbound Interstate 80, the Illinois State Police said. The preliminary investigation shows that a blue 2018 Nissan SUV had exited at...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

OUR VIEW: Blatantly ignoring voters

Doubling down on an unpopular decision is a bold tempting of fate. But Decatur School Board President Dan Oakes went all-in this week. The subject is the increasingly insane story of secret decisions, bargaining with governments, bad faith communications and ignoring a constituency that is making its displeasure more than apparent. Assuming the district gets final approval from the Illinois State Board of Education to use federal COVID funds for the project, the board is going ahead with a land purchase and building a new school.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur Lake Patrol commended after water rescue

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur City Council honored two Lake Patrol officers after they saved a man’s life. Officers Allison McCoy and Ethan Greene were recognized at Monday’s council meeting for their courageous actions that rescued a man from the lake on July 4. City officials said Lake Patrol received a report of a […]
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

Thousands To Move Into Different Springfield Wards Under Newly-Adopted Map

We now know where Springfield’s ward boundaries will fall for next year’s city elections. Aldermen approved a revised version of new ward maps Tuesday night, despite objections from Alderman Joe McMenamin… who complained that the City Council made changes to the maps for political benefit, rather than leaving the maps in the impartial hands of the Regional Planning Commission. Nearly 15,000 Springfield residents will find themselves in different wards under the new map, including more than 3,000 residents of Ward 7 shifting to either Wards 6 or 8… and roughly 3,000 Ward 10 residents moving to Ward 7.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police search for wanted man

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said they want you to be on the lookout for a man. In a Facebook post, officers said Kristopher M. Grider is wanted out of Macon County for armed violence. If you know Grider’s location, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur's one-man crime wave gets 4 year sentence

DECATUR — Jeremiah D. Collins, the one-man Decatur whirlwind of burglary, criminal damage and destruction, has been sent to prison for four years. Collins, 21, was actually sentenced to a total of eight years after admitting to two counts of burglary, but Macon County Circuit Court Judge Phoebe Bowers ordered a second sentence of four years to run concurrently with the first.
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy