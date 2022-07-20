Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for July 20

We now know where Springfield’s ward boundaries will fall for next year’s city elections. Aldermen approved a revised version of new ward maps Tuesday night, despite objections from Alderman Joe McMenamin… who complained that the City Council made changes to the maps for political benefit, rather than leaving the maps in the impartial hands of the Regional Planning Commission. Nearly 15,000 Springfield residents will find themselves in different wards under the new map, including more than 3,000 residents of Ward 7 shifting to either Wards 6 or 8… and roughly 3,000 Ward 10 residents moving to Ward 7.

