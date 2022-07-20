ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steel Dynamics invests $2.2 billion in new low-carbon aluminum flat rolled mill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Steel Dynamics, Inc. Tuesday announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the company to construct and operate a 650,000-tonne low-carbon, recycled aluminum flat rolled mill, with two supporting satellite recycled aluminum slab centers.

The capital investment is estimated to be $2.2 billion for the three facilities, and commercial production is planned to begin in the first quarter 2025.

