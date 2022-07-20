Virginia City Band Concert
Thursday, July 21, at 7 p.m.
Bob Baldrica Bandstand, Olcott Park
Bill Lavato and Ryan Freitas-Directors
The Star Spangled Banner
Americans We-Henry Fillmore
Fanfare For The Common Man-Aaron Copland
Irish Tune from County Derry-Percy Grainger
The Trombone Rag-John Higgins
The Trombone King-Karl King
The Mandalorian-Ludwig Goransson
English Folk Song Suite-Ralph Von Williams
Phantom of the Opera Medley-Andrew Lloyd Weber
The Gallant Seventh-John Phillip Sousa
