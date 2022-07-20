ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Virginia City Band Concert

Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 2 days ago

Thursday, July 21, at 7 p.m.

Bob Baldrica Bandstand, Olcott Park

Bill Lavato and Ryan Freitas-Directors

The Star Spangled Banner

Americans We-Henry Fillmore

Fanfare For The Common Man-Aaron Copland

Irish Tune from County Derry-Percy Grainger

The Trombone Rag-John Higgins

The Trombone King-Karl King

The Mandalorian-Ludwig Goransson

English Folk Song Suite-Ralph Von Williams

Phantom of the Opera Medley-Andrew Lloyd Weber

The Gallant Seventh-John Phillip Sousa

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Greenwich Ent. Snares Percussive Doc ‘Let There Be Drums!’, Featuring Ringo Starr And Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has acquired North American rights to Let There Be Drums!, a music documentary that features what may have been the final filmed interview with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Justin Kreutzmann, son of The Grateful Dead’s drummer Bill Kreutzmann, directed the documentary which “examines the essential...
MUSIC
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Day The Music Died: American Pie’ on Paramount+, Tracking The History And Meaning Of Don McLean’s Legacy Song

Does everyone’s inner child come out when they hear Don McLean’s signature song? That’s what The Day the Music Died: American Pie (Paramount+) posits. The Mark Moorman-directed documentary features interviews with McLean, testimonials from Garth Brooks and others, and a look at the writing and legacy of “American Pie” – all eight-and-a-half minutes of it – which in 2001 was named one of the best songs of the century by the Recording Industry of America and the National Endowment of the Arts.
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

Adam Wade, Singer, Actor, and History-Making Game Host, Dies at 87

Adam Wade, the vocalist, actor, and drummer, who made history as the first Black host of a televised game show, has died at age 87. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wade’s wife, former singer and producer Jeree Wade, confirmed that her beloved husband died on Thursday at his home in Montclair, New Jersey. He succumbed to a battle with Parkinson’s disease.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Kerrang

Watch: Griffin Taylor joins Slipknot onstage for Custer

Slipknot kicked off their European tour at RomExpo in Bucharest on July 20 – and for their first show back across the pond, frontman Corey Taylor brought his son onstage during the set. Corey’s son Griffin – frontman of young metallers Vended, who are supporting Slipknot at several dates...
MUSIC
The Boot

Jon Pardi Turns Heartbreak Into a Party on ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ [Listen]

Fiddle, heartache and an uncompromising rootsy production take center stage on Jon Pardi’s ebullient new song, “Mr. Saturday Night.”. Benjy Davis, Joe Ragosta and Reid Isbell co-wrote the rootsy up-tempo tune, which opens with its chorus as Pardi reflects on his infamous friends-given label “Mr. Saturday Night.” As he reveals, he’s “Mr. never-missed-a-good-time” only because he’s masking his post-breakup woes.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
NME

Soundtrack Of My Life: Empire Of The Sun’s Luke Steele

“My father’s a musician and he’s always played a fair chunk of Dylan‘s catalogue. In Australia they have lots of beer gardens where various shows go on. He’d always play this tune in his set. It reminds me of pretty much being the only kid in a smoky beer garden and growing up [in Perth] around musicians in pubs and clubs.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert#Phantom Of The Opera#The Star Spangled Banner#Virginia City Band#Americans#Mandalorian
Kerrang

Film review: This Is GWAR

Long before Lordi donned their monster masks, GWAR were beasting it up under a ton of latex and hosing audiences with ‘bodily fluids’, at the same time churning out a punk/metal/whatever racket and generally making the music world a little more bonkers. Though there has been a lot of line-up changes along the way, the band have lasted a whopping 37 years, and the documentary This Is GWAR tells their story from the people who lived it.
RICHMOND, VA
soultracks.com

Top 10 singer and television pioneer Adam Wade dies at 87

(July 9, 2022) He was a music and television pioneer, who was the definition of “Unsung.” Today, we are sad to report the passing of Adam Wade (born Patrick Henry Wade), at age 87. Wade's family today posted the following on social media:. It is with deep sadness...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Slipknot Preview ‘The End, So Far’ LP With ‘The Dying Song’

Even a global pandemic can’t soften Slipknot who will return this fall with a new album, The End, So Far, which they’re heralding with a punishing new elegy, “The Dying Song (Time to Sing).” After a bittersweet chorus about putting your “life into your death,” the song opens with frontman Corey Taylor bellowing, “Die! Die! Die!” over pummeling guitar and drums as if it were just another Tuesday. “When no one else is listening, only when you’ve had enough,” he sings. “Time to sing this dying song alone.”
MUSIC
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy