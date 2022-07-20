ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Condemns US Warship Passage Through Taiwan Strait

By AFP News
 2 days ago
China on Wednesday slammed Washington as "a destroyer of peace" in the Taiwan Strait, following the latest in a series of passages by US warships through the waterway. Beijing views Taiwan as part of its territory to be re-taken one day -- and the narrow body of water that separates the...

