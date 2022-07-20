ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Factbox: Key Facts on Pope's Canada Visit to Apologize for Residential School Abuse

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Pope Francis arrives in Canada on Sunday to apologize for the wrongs done to indigenous people by Roman Catholic priests and nuns who ran abusive residential schools. Here are key things to know about the Pope's week-long visit. WHAT HAPPENED IN CANADA'S RESIDENTIAL SCHOOLS?. Between 1831 and...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Vatican Puts Brakes on Progressive German Catholic Movement

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -The Vatican on Thursday slammed the brakes on a German progressive movement that aims to give lay Catholics a say in doctrinal matters such as homosexuality and women priests, saying this risked causing a schism in the universal Church. A short but stern statement said the so-called...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Canada#Catholic Priest#Roman Catholic#Christian#The Catholic Church
The Independent

Mexico returns 8 bodies of migrants in Texas truck tragedy

A Mexican air force plane landed at an airport near Mexico City on Wednesday, bearing eight bodies of the 53 migrants who were found dead in a truck in Texas last month. They were the first to be returned of the 26 Mexicans among those who died of heat and dehydration inside a locked truck trailer abandoned by smugglers on the outskirts of San Antonio on June 27. Temperatures that day approached 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius).Arturo Rocha, Mexico’s coordinator for North American affairs, said the bodies were being taken by land to the victims’ hometowns for burial....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Associated Press

Luis Echeverria, Mexico leader blamed for massacres, dies

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Former Mexican President Luis Echeverria, who tried to cast himself as a progressive world leader but was blamed for some of Mexico’s worst political killings of the 20th century, has died at the age of 100. Current President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed the death Saturday on his Twitter account and sent condolences to Echeverria’s family and friends “in the name of the government of Mexico,” but did not express any personal sadness about the death. López Obrador did not provide a cause of death for Echeverria, who governed Mexico from 1970 to 1976. He had been hospitalized for pulmonary problems in 2018 and also had neurological difficulties in recent years. Echeverria positioned himself as a left-leaning maverick allied with Third World causes during his presidency, but his role in the notorious massacres of leftist students in 1968 and 1971 made him hated by Mexican leftists, who for for decades tried unsuccessfully to have him put on trial.
AMERICAS
The Independent

US publishes list of alleged bad actors in Central America

The U.S. State Department has named 60 current and former officials, as well as some corporate figures, in its latest list of people suspected of corruption or undermining democracy in four Central American countries. This year’s list especially focused on politicians, judges and others suspected of working to stack courts...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Mexican schoolboy set on fire for being Indigenous

A Mexican schoolboy was set on fire and badly burned in a classroom -- his "only crime" was speaking an Indigenous language in a country struggling to end racial discrimination. Discrimination is common in Mexico, a country of 126 million where 23.2 million people identify as Indigenous and more than 7.3 million speak an Indigenous language, according to a 2020 census.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
TravelNoire

Meet The Black President That Colombia Erased From Its History

On June 17th, 2002, history was made in Colombia after the country elected its first Afro-Colombian woman vice-president Francia Marquez. However, Marquez was not the only Black Colombian to reach one of the highest political positions in the country. In the 19th century, a man named Juan José Nieto Gil also made History after taking office as the first and only Black president of Colombia.
SOCIETY
US News and World Report

Israeli Minister Rues 'Stupid' Israeli TV Report in Mecca

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli minister on Wednesday denounced as 'stupid and harmful' to Israel-Gulf ties a TV report by a journalist who entered Islam's holiest site Mecca despite a ban on non-Muslim visits and who apologised for the event after an online backlash. Israel's Channel 13 News aired a...
RELIGION
AFP

A week of clashes between rival gangs in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince has left at least 89 people dead and dozens injured, a human rights group said Wednesday.

A week of gang violence in Haiti's capital has left at least 89 people dead, a rights group said Wednesday, as soaring prices, fuel shortages and gang warfare accelerate a brutal downward spiral in the security situation in Port-au-Prince. Gas stations in Port-au-Prince don't have any gas to sell, causing prices on the black market to skyrocket.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Fresh negotiations to end Panama living cost protest

The Panamanian government and protesters opened a fresh round of negotiations Thursday to end more than two weeks of living cost protests that have interrupted food supplies and harmed the economy. In opening the fresh negotiations, Cortizo welcomed the lifting of most roadblocks across the country -- and appealed to protesters to end the remaining ones to allow economic activity to resume.
LABOR ISSUES
AFP

Protesters in Panama leave part of key highway

Panama's government and indigenous leaders reached a deal Sunday to clear demonstrators from part of the Panamerican Highway in exchange for lower fuel prices, but other stretches of the strategic route remained blocked by protesters demanding more concessions. Despite this deal, most of Panama's part of the Panamerican Highway, which links the country of 4.4 million people to the rest of Central America, remained clogged with large trucks and banner-waving demonstrators on Sunday.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Food-laden trucks head for Panama City as road blockades persist

A convoy of some 200 food-laden trucks headed for Panama's capital on Wednesday with a police escort as protesters maintained crippling roadblocks in a standoff with the government over the soaring cost of living. The trucks were escorted by police and members of the Suntracs construction workers' union, one of the organizations taking part in the protests against rising fuel prices and living costs.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy