Exactly one month ago, Oregon Ducks walk-on quarterback AJ Abbott announced he was entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal, and on Thursday he took to Twitter to reveal he is headed to Montana to play for the Grizzlies. He will have four years of eligibility remaining. “Thank you to all the coaches that have connected with me but I’m proud to announce I will be playing ball and continuing my studies at the University of Montana,” Abbott wrote. Abbott was a star football player at Stratford High School in Houston, Texas before joining the Ducks ahead of the 2021 season. Thank...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO