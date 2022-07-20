ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

Police shoot, kill man sought for questioning in Brattleboro death investigation

By Brian Wallstin
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aXo8H_0glvriJQ00

A person of interest in the suspicious death of a Massachusetts woman was shot and killed by police Tuesday in West Brattleboro.

The man, identified by Vermont State Police as Matthew Davis, 34, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, was being sought for questioning in the death of Mary Anderson, 23, whose body was found early Tuesday inside a pickup truck on Elliot Street in Brattleboro.

Anderson, of Harvard, Massachusetts, went missing over the weekend, police said. She was last seen about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Hudson, New Hampshire.

Davis was killed in a wooded area in West Brattleboro at about 7:45 p.m. after being recognized by a Vermont State Police detective canvassing the area. Troopers and Brattleboro officers attempted to speak with Davis, who was allegedly armed with a knife. During the encounter with Davis, two troopers and a Brattleboro police officer fired their weapons.

Missing Massachusetts woman found dead in Brattleboro

Police gave first aid to Davis and called for EMS, but he was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said a knife was found near Davis’s body. No other injuries were reported.

State police have not release the identities of the officers who fired at Davis. Per standard procedure, the two troopers will be placed on paid administrative leave for at least five days.

This is a developing story and will be updated .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VTDigger

Woman found dead in Brattleboro was shot to death, autopsy shows

A central Massachusetts woman whose body was found in her truck in Brattleboro died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to autopsy results released Thursday evening. The slaying of Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Massachusetts, remains under investigation by law enforcement agencies in Vermont, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, “including when and where she was killed and whether she was abducted,” Vermont State Police said in a press release announcing the autopsy results.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
MassLive.com

Mary Anderson investigation: Vermont State Police identify officers who shot and killed Matthew Davis, Anderson’s ex-boyfriend

Vermont State Police have identified Detective Sgts. Jesse Robson and Samuel Truex as the troopers who fired at Matthew Davis, a person of interest in the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend Mary Anderson. Brattleboro Police Patrol Officer Ryder Carbone also fired his department-issued shotgun during the encounter with Davis, state police...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Brattleboro, VT
City
Harvard, MA
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Hudson, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Harvard, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
City
Fitchburg, MA
State
New Hampshire State
Fitchburg, MA
Crime & Safety
Brattleboro, VT
Crime & Safety
City
Brattleboro, VT
NECN

Missing Teen Last Seen Thursday Sought by Worcester Police

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are looking for a 16-year-old girl last seen Thursday. Janisally Muller left her home on Adams Street at some point Thursday and has not been seen since, police said. Authorities did not give a physical description of Muller, but shared a photo. When she was last...
WORCESTER, MA
MyChamplainValley.com

Missing Massachusetts woman found dead in Brattleboro

Brattleboro, VT — On Tuesday morning, Brattleboro Police discovered a woman’s body in a truck on Elliot Street. Police believed the death to be suspicious and her body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy. The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Mary Anderson of Harvard, Massachusetts, who had been reported missing over the weekend. Anderson was last seen in Hudson, NH, on Saturday night.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
whdh.com

BREAKING: Person of interest in missing Harvard woman case killed in Vermont

BRATTLEBORO, Vermont (WHDH)– Authorities in Vermont said a person of interest in the case of a missing Harvard woman has been shot and killed by police in West Brattleboro. In a press release, Vermont State Police said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. when police tried to speak with the man. They said the person was being sought in connection with the disappearance and death of 23-year-old Mary Anderson and was found walking in West Brattleboro Tuesday night.
HARVARD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Davis
NECN

Worcester Police Seek 3 Missing 16-Year-Olds Last Seen Wednesday Night

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are looking for three teenagers who have been reported missing. Authorities say Sabrina Dirgham, Thomas Noponen and Caleb Coburn, all 16, left a home on Queen Street at some point Wednesday night and did not return. Police did not give physical descriptions of the teens or...
WORCESTER, MA
liveboston617.org

One Adult Male and One Juvenile Male Arrested in Connection to a Shots Fired Incident in Roxbury

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspicious Death#Violent Crime#A Vermont State Police#Ems#Nexstar Media Inc
fallriverreporter.com

24-year-old Massachusetts woman with warrants accused of biting and spitting on police officers, pouring beer on bus driver

A Massachusetts woman is facing a list of assault and battery charges. According to MBTA Transit Police, on Tuesday at approximately 10:00 p.m., Transit Police officers assigned to the South District received a radio call to respond to the intersection of Columbia Road and Washington Street in Dorchester for a disorderly group on board an MBTA bus. The group had fled prior to the officers’ arrival. The officers were met by the T operator who relayed a female poured, what the victim believed to be beer, over his head. Another member of the group kicked the buses door window prior to fleeing. The window sustained a spider web crack as a result. Based on a detailed description provided of the male who kicked the window and the female who doused the operator with beer the officers performed an area search and located the offending female, later identified as Shatia Butler, 24, of Boston and a male juvenile, 16, of Roxbury on Columbia Road.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arrest made in brazen Hudson break in

HUDSON, Mass. — Police arrested a man charged with breaking into a Hudson home on Tuesday afternoon. Derek M. Amorosi, 31, of Marlborough, was arrested without incident at his home on Boston Post Road East, according to Hudson Police. Amorosi is charged with breaking and entering in the daytime...
HUDSON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arrest made in Wilmington hit-and-run investigation

WILMINGTON, Mass. — A Billerica woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Wilmington Wednesday morning. Police identified the suspect as 52-year-old Karen Haught. She has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing injury. A heavily damaged car was towed from her home Wednesday...
WILMINGTON, MA
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy