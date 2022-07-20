Police shoot, kill man sought for questioning in Brattleboro death investigation

A person of interest in the suspicious death of a Massachusetts woman was shot and killed by police Tuesday in West Brattleboro.

The man, identified by Vermont State Police as Matthew Davis, 34, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, was being sought for questioning in the death of Mary Anderson, 23, whose body was found early Tuesday inside a pickup truck on Elliot Street in Brattleboro.

Anderson, of Harvard, Massachusetts, went missing over the weekend, police said. She was last seen about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Hudson, New Hampshire.

Davis was killed in a wooded area in West Brattleboro at about 7:45 p.m. after being recognized by a Vermont State Police detective canvassing the area. Troopers and Brattleboro officers attempted to speak with Davis, who was allegedly armed with a knife. During the encounter with Davis, two troopers and a Brattleboro police officer fired their weapons.

Police gave first aid to Davis and called for EMS, but he was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said a knife was found near Davis’s body. No other injuries were reported.

State police have not release the identities of the officers who fired at Davis. Per standard procedure, the two troopers will be placed on paid administrative leave for at least five days.

This is a developing story and will be updated .

