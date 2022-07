In just the last few months mergers and acquisition activity in the wine industry, specifically in the very high end of the wine industry in Napa Valley, has captured two of the most storied wineries in Northern California. The acquisition of Shafer Vineyards by a South Korean luxury goods firm and Joseph Phelps Vineyards by the Moet and Hennessy division of LVMH another luxury goods company were private transactions with the Shafer and Phelps families. As is nearly always the case in these transactions, the terms were not disclosed.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO