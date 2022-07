It was early last year when the possibility emerged that the Volkswagen Group would spin off Porsche publicly. With a separate listing for the sports car brand, the VW Group would be in a better position to challenge Tesla and invest further in electromobility. The potential value of a Porsche IPO has fluctuated significantly over the last 18 months or so, however. At one point, it was estimated to be worth up to a staggering $110 billion. That would mean that Porsche would possibly become more valuable than the VW Group as a whole. However, it seems that numerous economic obstacles may force Porsche to settle for a much lower valuation that's almost half the figure we just mentioned.

