‘Social gathering’ ending in gunfire kills 1, hospitalizes another, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead and another is fighting for his life after police say a “small social gathering” ended in gunfire on Tuesday night.

DeKalb police officers were called to The Quarry Apartments on Meadowood Drive just after 10:45 p.m. after reports of someone being shot.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s dead from a gunshot wound. A second man, also in his 20s, had been shot several times. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Neither man’s identities have been released.

Investigators say there was a gathering in the parking lot of the apartment complex when an argument began. During the argument, shots were fired, leading to the two victims being shot.

Police have not released details on possible suspects or what led up to the shooting.

