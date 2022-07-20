ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca Construction Alert: University Ave Closure

Cover picture for the articleThe 100 through 500 blocks of University Avenue from N Aurora Street and E Court Street...

Fire Damages House in Ithaca’s West End

At about 6:20pm Thursday evening, Ithaca Fire was called to the 600 block of West Buffalo Street for a house fire. Upon their arrival, crews found a duplex house with heavy fire. The entire on duty shift responded and a third alarm was called for additional personnel. Firefighters tried to extinguish the fire from the interior but were pushed out of the building by the conditions. It took over three hours to completely extinguish the blaze, but the fire was confined to the initial structure and no damage was done to the houses next door. The house was heavily damaged, but nobody was living inside at the time. The heat of the day made the job difficult and more dangerous, but no illness or injuries occurred. The Department would especially like to thank Bangs Ambulance for their assistance on the scene. Their crews provided standby medical care and provided beverages and ice packs for overheated members. The cause of the fire is not known and is under investigation by the Department’s investigation team as well as the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control. Ithaca Police assisted with traffic on the scene, and Cayuga Heights, Newfield, and Lansing Fire Departments stood by in the City for additional calls.
Bridge over Lansing’s Salmon Creek reopens Thursday morning after full rebuild

The Route 34B bridge over Salmon Creek in the Town of Lansing has reopened after a complete demolition and rebuild project that began when the bridge closed in November 2020. New York State Department of Transportation held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday morning, and a Lansing Fire Department vehicle was the first across the new bridge.
Another paving project will close an Ithaca road for two weeks

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Paving will close another road for two weeks in Ithaca. University Avenue will close from East Court Street to Lake Street on Friday. The 100-500 blocks are to be milled and paved and have the road surface repaired. A detour will be in place. The...
Binghamton Bridge to be Closed for Joint Repairs

A bridge in the Town of Binghamton will be closed for a few weeks for repairs. According to Broome County officials, Pierce Creek Bridge will be closed beginning Monday, July 25th until approximately Monday, August 15th. The closure is for joint repair work. Pierce Creek Bridge is a county-owned bridge...
Survey on Future of Ontario County Landfill Ends Friday

Friday is the deadline to take a survey on the Ontario County landfill. The Seneca Town Board wants their residents’ and land owners’ opinions on whether the landfill should close in 2028 or possibly expand to continue operations. The survey ends Friday at 5:00p. The survey can be...
Ithaca Police respond to ‘burglary in progress;’ suspect arrested

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man was allegedly caught in the act of a burglary. Police received a call shortly after midnight yesterday about a burglary in progress at a house on West Court Street. The homeowner had the suspect cornered in the driveway. 37-year-old Timothy Shay is being charged with burglary.
W Court Street Burglar Arrested On Scene

On Thursday at 12:05 AM Ithaca Police Officers responded to the 600 block of West Court Street for a reported burglary in progress of an occupied residence. While enroute Officers learned that the victim had detained the suspect in the driveway of their home. Once on scene, officers were able...
Ithaca Police investigating shooting at Hotel Ithaca overnight

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Wednesday night, shots were fired in the parking lot outside of Hotel Ithaca around 10 p.m. When Ithaca Police arrived on scene, the suspects who fired bullets were gone, but police say they found multiple spent bullet casings along with unshot ammunition. Witnesses told Police that...
City to transition to trash & recycling tote system next year

Cortland council member Bill Carpenter (D-6th Ward) announced at Tuesday’s meeting that the city will transition to a tote system for trash and recycling starting Jan. 1 of next year,. Carpenter, a member of the city’s trash and recycling ad hoc advisory committee, said this decision will officially dismiss...
Relocation of City Court to County Courthouse taking shape

Plans to relocate Cortland City Court are underway. The City Common Council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Cortland County at its meeting on Tuesday, indicating the county will assist in decreasing costs for the city and making city court more accessible to residents. City court is in...
New owner, new look at Ontario Golf Club in Wayne County

There’s no better time to hit the links in Wayne County, especially when a long-time course there undergoes a major facelift. Golfers have been teeing up at the 170-acre Ontario Golf Club in Wayne County since 1928. The tradition of the links continues with a new owner who is investing a lot of time and money to make it one of the best courses around.
IPD: No injuries in Hotel Ithaca shooting

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A shooting last night in the parking lot of Hotel Ithaca is under investigation. Police say two men wearing dark clothes were seen running away from the area where shots were fired. Officers arrived shortly after 10:15 last night and found shell casings and unexpended rounds of ammunition.
Ithaca man arrested for fleeing police after fight

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been arrested for fleeing police after a fight in the City of Ithaca Wednesday morning, according to police. Devon Welch, 25, was arrested on July 20 after Ithaca Police responded to a report of two men fighting in the 200 block of West State Street. Police said that when officers arrived, one man was on the ground and Welch was allegedly kicking him in the head.
Syracuse hiker transported to hospital by helicopter

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers helped rescue an injured hiker in Franklin County on Sunday. According to DEC, a group of hikers on Ampersand Mountain called 911 around 10:25 a.m. on July 17 after one of their members suffered an ankle injury. Ranger Curcio responded to the call and reached the 32-year-old hiker who was from Syracuse at noon and splinted the patient’s left ankle.
