Get your head in the game with an Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop, on sale now for $1,399.99(Opens in a new window) with Dell coupon code 100OFF1499. The R12 will handle just about any game you can throw at it thanks to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11700KF 8-core processor running at 3.6GHz and boosting to 5GHz. Add to that 16GB of 3,200MHz DDR4 RAM, a 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. It ships with Windows 11 Home, but you can upgrade to Windows 11 Pro for an extra $60.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 HOURS AGO