History - Looking Back for July 20

As part of the planned renovation for the clubhouse, the bag room will be removed and bag storage will no longer be available at the course. We realize that this is an inconvenience for some members, but think the space can be better utilized. Only about 80 members actually used the bag storage area, so many more members will be able to use the simulators that will be installed in that area. With construction starting in late September, we will ask all those with bags to remove them by mid-September.

