History - Looking Back for July 20

50 Years Ago July 20, 1972 The District 44 board of education was expecting to receive bids on a new junior high gymnasium. A report from Price Construction Co. of Missoula estimated the cost of the metal building at $180,000. The cost of the building, if bids were at the estimate, could be...

Community Foundation’s longtime leader to retire

The Whitefish Community Foundation President and CEO Linda Engh-Grady recently announced her pending retirement from the organization; she has been with the foundation for 14 years. “Linda has taken Whitefish Community Foundation from a fledgling organization to the impactful organization it is today,” Board Chair Ardy Whisler said. The Foundation is currently seeking qualified candidates for the position. “We know it will not be an easy position to fill, but Linda has built a solid foundation that will be very attractive to the right candidate. The board has organized a search committee and is committed to finding the right individual to...
Sibyl Myrna Kegel Hughes

Havre, Montana; Mojave, California; Whitefish, Montana. Early, on a Sunday morning Sibyl was granted her well-earned wings and reunited with her loved ones gone before. Sibyl was born to Charles W. Kegel and Doris Kegel of Havre, Montana. She attended school in Havre, graduating in 1960. She went on to work as a legal secretary while attending college at NMC. During her college days, she met and married the handsome J.D. and the two were married May 1963 in Havre, Montana and shortly after moved to Mojave, California. Sharing 59 years united together. To this union came four children. She loved her kids and all children but Josh, Jake, Jack, Garrett, Caylan, Gabby, Reid, Cole and Annaka were her most beloved!
Nicolette Rose Ward

On July 10, 2022, our sweet Nikki went home to be with her Lord. Nicolette Rose Munski was born Oct. 5, 1951, to Walt and June Munski in Whitefish, Montana. She was raised there with her two sisters, Ginger and Darlene, and remained very close to them her entire life.
PHOTOS: Under the Big Sky Festival 2022

Crowds gathered by the thousands at Big Mountain Ranch in Whitefish over the weekend for the annual Under the Big Sky music festival and rodeo. Warm weather, clear skies and music from Lord Huron, Cody Jinks, Shakey Graves, Trampled by Turtles and Midland, along with a number of national and local groups. The festival ran from Friday, July 15 through Sunday July 17.
Philip Nelson Lehner

Philip Nelson Lehner, 82 of Whitefish, passed away July 8, 2022 at The Springs. Phillip is survived by his son Jake Lehner. No services are scheduled. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Philip’s family.
City considers new annexation policy that would simultaneously rezone property

The Whitefish City Council held a work session last week to discuss the city’s annexation policy and rezoning procedure and consider a more streamlined approach. According to the city, land is annexed so that city services such as municipal water and sewer can be made available to the property; it results in taxpayers equitably sharing the cost of city services. When a property is annexed into the city, the parcel needs to be reassigned to an appropriate city zoning district.
City Council preview for July 18

Whitefish City Council meets on Monday, July 18 beginning at 7:10 p.m. at City Hall. Council meetings are also available for participation remotely through Webex. For more information, visit the city’s website at www.cityofwhitefish.org or call 863-2400. Individuals are encouraged to provide written public comment to the City Clerk,...
North Valley Music School hosts annual music event

On Sunday, August 7, North Valley Music School will host the Montana Music Event, a fundraiser for the nonprofit music school. Currently in its sixth year, the gathering provides essential support for music programming and is an opportunity to bring musical performance to the community. “Last year, we put a...
Tee to Green: Bag room to be removed, more upcoming tournaments

As part of the planned renovation for the clubhouse, the bag room will be removed and bag storage will no longer be available at the course. We realize that this is an inconvenience for some members, but think the space can be better utilized. Only about 80 members actually used the bag storage area, so many more members will be able to use the simulators that will be installed in that area. With construction starting in late September, we will ask all those with bags to remove them by mid-September.
Wild Wings visit Whitefish Community Library

Despite a wet start, over 100 people and 14 birds attended Montana Wild Wings’ program hosted annually by Whitefish Community Library on Thursday, July 7 on the library’s east side lawn. The all-volunteer staff of Montana Wild Wings Raptor Recovery put on a professional program, expertly handling rehabilitated...
City should deny dock variance request on lake

They want what they want, and everyone can deal with it. Birch Hill, a homeowner’s association south around the lake from The Lodge at Whitefish Lake requests a variance from the City of Whitefish (first the request goes to the Whitefish Lake Association) to extend its dock out 20 more feet. Neighbors say the reason for the extension is adding more and bigger boats.
Whitefish Community Blood Drive

The American Red Cross will host its summer Whitefish Community Blood Drive on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at The Wave – 1250 Baker Avenue – from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. The entire donation process takes about an hour – includes check-in, a brief health review, drawing the blood and snacks afterward. Join “Camp Do Good” – donate blood and help save a life.
Looking Back for July 6

A look back at past Pilot articles compiled by Julie Engler. The Montana State Highway Commission informed the council that the highway commission is proceeding as planned and will remove the traffic signal light from the corner of Spokane and Second Streets. The signal lights will be replaced with a four-way stop sign system.
The Springs residents in Fourth of July spirit

Mariel Cole, a resident at The Springs at Whitefish, was prepared for Independence Day with her red, white and blue yarn. Cole is the leader of the Knit Wits, comprised of about six community residents. The group started as a prayer shawl ministry for community members, and today it meets weekly to knit or crochet small items to then sell.
In a Nutshell: Access to healthy and fresh food for all

A cold spring and extensive flooding led to a bad start for our local farmers this year. But now, the sun is shining and harvesting season is finally here!. We at North Valley Food Bank (NVFB) couldn’t be more excited as we will be piloting a new Harvesting and Gleaning program this year after our 2021 Community Needs Assessment confirmed that many community members lack consistent, reliable access to diverse and healthy foods. Forty-six percent of our customers said that they usually do not have fresh fruits and vegetables in their home. Because of that, we started thinking about long-term solutions to improve access to fresh and local food.
