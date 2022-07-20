Shoe drive to stomp out bullying

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A local organization is once again hard at work trying to put a stop to bullying, by making sure kids have confidence before they step foot in school.

The Fast Forward Shoe Drive is underway. Every year, organizers collect new shoes, back packs, and school supplies for Pre-K through 12th grade students.

Donations can be made through August 17 at the following locations:

Ace’s Nutrition

5005 Victory Blvd, Unit E

Yorktown, VA

Perfect Arch

Coliseum Business Center

2508 Build America Dr.

Hampton, VA

Uptown Nutrition 757

621 Stoney Creek Ln #3

Newport News, VA 23608

The event to hand out the donations is August 20 at Deer Park in Newport News. When organizers decide on a time of day, we will be sure to let you know.





