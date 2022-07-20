ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Vote Alex Ramel for 40th District State Representative | Letter

sanjuanjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Ramel has proven himself to be an effective, thoughtful, and strategic leader for the 40th district in Washington. He is a progressive Democrat who champions climate action, affordable housing, healthcare for all, fully funded schools, equal pay for women,...

www.sanjuanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Jan. 6 Committee to Hold Additional Hearings in September - Cheney

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold additional hearings in September as new evidence and witnesses continue to pour in, the panel's vice chair, Representative Liz Cheney, said at the start of Thursday night's hearing. "Doors have opened, new subpoenas...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
960 The Ref

Democrats push for 1st semi-automatic gun ban in 20 years

WASHINGTON — (AP) — House Democrats pushed ahead Wednesday with legislation that would ban certain semi-automatic weapons as they considered their most far-reaching response yet to this summer's series of mass shootings. Democrats hope that the 100-page bill moving through the Judiciary Committee will pass the House before...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Affordable Housing#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Democrat
US News and World Report

Democrats' Drive to Ban Assault-Style Rifles Roils U.S. House Panel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives panel on Wednesday worked toward approving legislation to ban assault-style rifles such as those used in recent mass shootings, and another bill allowing lawsuits against firearms manufacturers. The bills face staunch Republican opposition within the House panel, as well as slim...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Bedford Citizen

Rep. Ken Gordon and MA House Colleagues Pass $4.2B Economic Development Bill

Rep. Ken Gordon (D-Bedford) and legislators from the House of Representatives unanimously passed an economic development bill that utilizes American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) surplus funds, and bonds to make significant investments across several crucial sectors of the economy, and to give back to low and middle-income residents in Massachusetts by providing one-time rebates and significant tax relief beginning in 2023. The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.
BEDFORD, MA
CBS Minnesota

Rep. Ilhan Omar among 16 lawmakers arrested at protest outside Supreme Court

WASHINGTON -- Rep. Ilhan Omar was arrested while protesting outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday, her staff tells WCCO.The protest was over the court's recent reversal of Roe v. Wade. Omar later released a statement on Twitter, saying she was arrested "while participating in a civil disobedience action" and says she will continue to do everything in her power to "raise the alarm about the assault on our reproductive rights!"She also shared video of her walking from the protest with her arms behind her back. In an interview with WCCO's Esme Murphy, Omar says she was given a ticket and will have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
The Associated Press

Supreme Court move allows Jackson to take part in race case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday took a step that will allow new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman on the court, to take part in a case that could lead to the end of the use of race in college admissions. Jackson, who joined the court June 30 following the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer, had pledged during her confirmation hearing to sit out the case involving Harvard’s admissions policy because she was a member of the school’s board. The Harvard dispute had been joined to a similar lawsuit involving the University of North Carolina. The court split the case in two, allowing Jackson to hear arguments and vote in the North Carolina case. Harvard is a private institution, while North Carolina is a public university. Jackson’s participation seems unlikely to make much difference in the outcome on a court with a 6-3 conservative majority that is skeptical of the role of race in education, voting and other areas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

House Democrats bet politics of 'assault weapons' ban is now in their favor

House Democrats are preparing to advance a proposal that would ban dozens of models of semi-automatic firearms in a move that could prove divisive and politically treacherous for the party in competitive races this fall. House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler announced his committee would mark up a proposed "assault weapons"...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

AOC, Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush’s offices among the first to unionise on Capitol Hill

Some of the most progressive members of Congress’s offices are among the first within the Capitol to unionise, as House legislation allowing organizing comes into effect. The offices of Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Cori Bush of Missouri, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia of Illinois, Ro Khanna of California, Ted Lieu of California, Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico and Andy Levin of Michigan all voted to unionise.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy