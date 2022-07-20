ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for July 20

Statesville Record & Landmark

Giving them hope: Habitat for Humanity celebrates the recipients of two new homes in Statesville

Not long after the sun rose over McLaughlin Street, the sounds of construction had already begun for the day. Shortly after, a crowd began to gather across the street. The crowd was there Wednesday morning to celebrate the commitment of Habitat for Humanity to build four homes in South Statesville for recent home recipients selected by the Charlotte Region branch of the organization.
STATESVILLE, NC
Taylorsville Times

Eagles tribute band rocks Taylorsville

ULTIMATE EAGLES TRIBUTE BAND ROCKS TAYLORSVILLE — An estimated crowd of 2,000 people turned out at Alexander Independence Celebration on Saturday, July 16, at Alexander County’s new Courthouse Park. Above, On The Border – The Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band performed on the Rotary Performance Stage, followed by fireworks at Alexander Central High School.(Photos courtesy of Alexander County Govt.)
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Family prays for answers after 30-year-old man reported missing in Morganton

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Burke County are trying to determine what happened to a man reported missing south of Morganton on June 22. Philip Carter, 30, was last seen along Hubert Lane. Authorities said several detectives are working the case and that they were able to ping Carter’s cellphone to the area. They also found surveillance video at a nearby home, where Carter can be seen walking.
MORGANTON, NC
thewilkesrecord.com

Names of two shooting victims released, probe ongoing

First posted at 4:51 p.m., Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Two victims of the Sunday morning, July 17, shooting on Hunting Creek Road have been identified by officials with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Department. Found deceased at the scene was Sandra K. Shew, 60, of Wilkesboro. Ricky Anderson, 59, of...
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
corneliustoday.com

Cornelius family property on the market for $22 million

July 20. By Dave Yochum. An 80-acre lakefront parcel—owned by members of the Cornelius family—has gone on the market for $22 million. The lakefront property near Perth Road in Mooresville has more than a fifth of a mile of shoreline. Valérie Dulude and Hanes Walker of Premier Sotheby’s...
CORNELIUS, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County to implement new permitting software on July 26

Iredell County will be implementing EnerGov, a new permitting software, on July 26. Collaborative efforts from teams in Iredell County departments and staffing from numerous city and town departments have worked together for over a year to configure, test, train, modify procedure and draft new work rules anticipating the implementation of EnerGov.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Three Iredell students awarded Goforth Foundation Scholarship

Three local students were recently awarded scholarships to continue their education through The Goforth Foundation Scholarship Fund. The scholarship was established through Dwight J, and Ethel P. Goforth to benefit students who are involved in church and community service. Since its inception in 2012, more than $140,000 in scholarships have been awarded.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: Statesville Kiwanis Club awards scholarships to three students Tuesday

The Statesville Kiwanis Club chose nine students as recipients of the scholarships handed out from some of the proceeds from last year’s Iredell County Agricultural Fair. Six of the students received their scholarship checks in June, but a trio of recipients was not able to be at that meeting. On Tuesday night, those three students received their checks.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Statesville man sentenced for carrying more than 20 illegal firearms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Statesville man was sentenced to over 12 years for selling firearms without a license and illegal gun possession, prosecutors said. According to documents, between October 2020 and February 2021, 38-year-old Antony Dewayne Daye sold more than 20 firearms illegally in and around Statesville, including rifles, handguns, “ghost guns,” and semiautomatic firearms capable of accepting a large capacity magazine, and aided and abetted in the sale of additional illegal firearms.
STATESVILLE, NC
My Fox 8

Pine Hall Brick is made in North Carolina

MADISON, N.C. (WGHP) — Over the past few years, we’ve seen a major housing boom. That means a lot of business for companies that make construction materials. Now one of those is getting ready to celebrate a big anniversary. Brad Jones found out how they’ve created a reputation...
MADISON, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville man sentenced to federal prison in firearms case

A convicted felon from Statesville was sentenced to 151 months in prison Wednesday for selling firearms without a license and illegal gun possession, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. In addition to the prison term imposed, Anthony Dewayne Daye, 38, was also ordered...
STATESVILLE, NC

