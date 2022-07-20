Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for July 20

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Statesville man was sentenced to over 12 years for selling firearms without a license and illegal gun possession, prosecutors said. According to documents, between October 2020 and February 2021, 38-year-old Antony Dewayne Daye sold more than 20 firearms illegally in and around Statesville, including rifles, handguns, “ghost guns,” and semiautomatic firearms capable of accepting a large capacity magazine, and aided and abetted in the sale of additional illegal firearms.
