ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Why Williams wants nothing more than a boring F1 practice in France

By Jonathan Noble
motor1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite having run its revamped Formula 1 car for two race weekends, Williams is still well behind where it would like to be in understanding the extent of its progress. A combination of mixed weather practice at the British Grand Prix, a start-line crash for Alex Albon, and then the sprint...

uk.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton reveals one team refuses to sign F1 diversity charter

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that one F1 team is refusing to sign the diversity charter that he has been pushing for nearly two years. The Mercedes star, who set up the Hamilton Commission last year to improve the representation of black people in UK motorsport, proposed the charter to provoke change towards equality in the sport. Yet the seven-time world champion admitted that one of the 10 F1 teams is “not willing to engage” on the prospect of a diversity inclusion charter. “F1 needs to do more,” Hamilton said, ahead of this weekend’s French Grand Prix. “All the teams...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Michael Schumacher’s family accused of telling ‘lies’ about F1 legend’s health

Michael Schumacher’s family have been accused of telling “lies” about the F1 legend’s health, by the German’s former manager Willi Weber.The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has not been seen publicly since suffering a near-fatal brain injury while skiing in December 2013 in Meribel, France. His wife Corinna has insisted on protecting Schumacher’s privacy in the eight-and-a-half years since, with his medical condition shrouded in secrecy as he continues to recover at home in Switzerland. Yet Weber, speaking to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport this week, claims he has not been allowed to see the 53-year-old and has...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Michael Schumacher watches F1 races with former Ferrari boss

Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt says he still watches F1 races with Michael Schumacher despite the German’s unknown medical state. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has not been seen publicly since suffering a near-fatal brain injury while skiing in December 2013 in Meribel, France.His wife Corinna has insisted on protecting Schumacher’s privacy in the eight-and-a-half years since, with his medical condition shrouded in secrecy as he continues to recover at home in Switzerland and Todt one of only a small group of people permitted to see him. Corinna was in attendance to collect an award on behalf of...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Albon
Daily Mail

Former PE teacher Sarina Wiegman is a tough taskmaster whose 'eyes can spit fire'... but the laser-focused Dutch coach gets results and her bold early subs against Spain saved England's Euro campaign and brought glory within reach

It's all well and good sticking 20 goals past Latvia in qualifying, or attaining double figures against Luxembourg and North Macedonia. It's all well and good coasting through the group stage, racking up 14 unanswered goals to sweep aside Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland. But when England were really under...
SOCCER
MotorAuthority

2022 F1 French Grand Prix preview: Teams to face extreme heat

Round 12 of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship takes us this weekend to Circuit Paul Ricard near Marseille, France, the current home of the French Grand Prix. The French Grand Prix is one of the oldest car races in the world. It dates back to the earliest days of motorsports, as the very first Grand Prix, French for "Big Prize," was the 1906 French Grand Prix. The original big prize was 45,000 Francs which at the time was equivalent to 28.6 pounds of gold.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suck It And See#British#French#Wi
The Independent

F1 practice: What time is French Grand Prix and how can I watch?

The Formula One season has reached the half-way stage as the drivers prepare for the 12th Grand Prix weekend of the 22-race calendar in 2022.Charles Leclerc reignited his world championship hopes by racing to victory at the Austrian Grand Prix last time out as team-mate Carlos Sainz emerged unscathed from his Ferrari after it caught fire. Leclerc passed championship leader Max Verstappen three times to claim his first triumph since he took the chequered flag in Australia on April 10. Verstappen finished second after Sainz’s engine expired with 14 laps remaining. F1 practice LIVE: Follow all the updates from the...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Red Bull ‘has work to do’ in France - Verstappen

Max Verstappen admits Red Bull is on the back foot a little after practice at the French Grand Prix, with limited running in FP2. Red Bull and Verstappen lead both championships but Ferrari has won the last two races, and it was Carlos Sainz who led a Ferrari one-two in FP2 with Verstappen half a second off the pace. There was also a lack of mileage as the Dutchman spent a long spell in the garage before starting his high fuel running and he says the team needs to make progress overnight.
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

F1 set to clamp down on fans removing signage in track invasions

Formula 1 is set to clamp down and take action against fans who remove signage during the post-race track invasion following a recent spate of incidents. Fans are typically allowed access to parts of the track after the race, allowing them to get close to the podium and be part of the celebrations.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Mercedes tipped to ‘mix it’ with Red Bull and Ferrari at French Grand Prix

Mercedes have the opportunity to be “in the mix” with Red Bull and Ferrari this weekend at the French Grand Prix, according to former F1 driver Anthony Davidson. After a tough start to the season caused by porposing and bouncing in their 2022 car, Mercedes have earned podiums in the last four races with Lewis Hamilton securing three and George Russell one - but are yet to achieve a win. Toto Wolff’s team are still third in the Constructors’ Championship, 122 points behind Red Bull and 66 behind Ferrari, but Davidson believes the high-speed nature of Circuit Paul Ricard...
racer.com

Sainz leads as Ferrari dominates second French GP practice

Ferrari dominated second practice at the French Grand Prix, with Carlos Sainz leading Charles Leclerc in the top two spots. Max Verstappen was more than half a second adrift in third. Sainz, who will start the race no higher than 10th thanks to a power unit change penalty, set a...
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

Vettel: “Clear intention to keep going” in F1 with Aston Martin

Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel says there is a “clear intention to keep going” with Aston Martin, as talks are due imminently to decide his grand prix future. Vettel is out of contract with Aston Martin at the end of the season and there had been speculation...
MOTORSPORTS
The Guardian

England expects: key questions and lessons before Euro 2022 semi-final

We assess four big issues, including the conundrums facing Sarina Wiegman when selecting a left-back and centre-forward. When Ella Toone’s equaliser hit the net on Wednesday night, the midfielder Jill Scott hugged her England teammate Rachel Daly, who had slumped on to the bench two minutes earlier. It was a brief moment of comfort, with the arms saying: ‘It’s all OK.’ Daly had struggled in England’s 2-1 quarter-final defeat of Spain. The half-time introduction of Real Madrid’s Athenea del Castillo caused the makeshift left-back all sorts of problems and the 21-year-old forward made light work of Daly’s misjudged challenge before delivering for Esther González to fire Spain in front. No player will have a perfect game every time, but with Spain a higher level of opposition England’s weaknesses were exposed. Sarina Wiegman has shown she likes to stick with an established XI. Daly, meanwhile, is not likely to slump into the shadows after a poor match but, equally, she is not a natural left-back. Daly plays as a No 9 for Houston Dash and has deputised for Lucy Bronze at right-back for England in recent years. She is versatile, perhaps the most versatile player in the squad, but the further England progress the greater the test of just how well she has adjusted to the position. Wiegman has options, with Demi Stokes a strong defensive left-back and Alex Greenwood, only recently converted to a centre-back, offering something different when it comes to set pieces.
SPORTS
racer.com

Ocon hopes for French GP move to Le Mans

Esteban Ocon believes a French Grand Prix at Le Mans would be “awesome” if the race needs to find a new home to stay on the Formula 1 calendar. This weekend’s event at Paul Ricard is the last of the current contract and there doesn’t appear to be any possibility of a new deal being agreed that would keep the race on the schedule. Ocon has spoken with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali about the future of his home race, and wants Le Mans to be a candidate moving forward.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Sweden vs Belgium LIVE: Latest score and updates from Euro 2022 quarter-final as England find out opponents

The third quarter-final of Euro 2022 takes place this evening as Sweden take on Belgium at Leigh Sports Village with the victor guaranteed to play England in the semi-finals. As one of the pre-tournament favourites, Sweden had a slow start to their campaign when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Netherlands before squeezing past Switzerland 2-1 in the next group match. Unfortunately for Belgium, the Swedes found their best form against Portugal, triumphing 5-0 to ensure they finished top of Group C. Sweden now have designs on challenging for the title according to forward Fridolina Rolfö...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

France right-back Clauss joins Marseille on 3-year deal

MARSEILLE. France (AP) — France international Jonathan Clauss has signed a three-year deal with Marseille. The nine-time French champions said the 29-year-old right-back, who joined from Lens in the wake of a tremendous season, underwent his medical on Wednesday. A late bloomer with an attacking profile, Clauss got a...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy