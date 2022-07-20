ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banks County, GA

Banks Co SO investigator battles leukemia

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
DENNIS ELROD BANKS COUNTY

A Banks County Sheriff’s Office investigator is getting backup from his fellow deputies and community as he battles cancer.

Investigator Dennis Elrod has recently been diagnosed with leukemia.

Elrod is currently hospitalized and receiving treatment, according to the office.

“He is an excellent investigator that can solve cases with just a phone call. He knows everyone. He has served and positively impacted his community for many years,” the sheriff’s office said.

Elrod has worked in the community since 1987 and joined the sheriff’s office in 2002.

The sheriff’s office has set up a GoFundMe page to help Elrod and his family as they deal with the treatment process and long-term hospitalization needs.

