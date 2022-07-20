ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, CA

July 20 Mountain View Cinema Schedule

Mountain View Daily
Mountain View Daily
 2 days ago

16 films are being shown in Mountain View theaters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jaD5g_0glviqsX00
Cabaret 50th Anniversary presented by TCM
Concert/Special Events
130 min 2022-07-17 PG
Century Cinemas 16 1500 N. Shoreline Blvd.
2022-07-20:
15:00 19:00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UIDhN_0glviqsX00
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)
Action/Adventure Animated Comedy
min 2022-07-15 PG
Century Cinemas 16 1500 N. Shoreline Blvd.
2022-07-20:
11:05 13:45 16:25 19:10 21:50
Showplace Icon at San Antonio Centre 2575 California St. Suite 601
2022-07-20:
11:30 14:05 16:35 19:10 21:45
AMC Sunnyvale 12 150 E. McKinley Ave
2022-07-20:
12:15 15:00 17:45 20:30
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CwlSt_0glviqsX00
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (2022)
Drama
115 min 2022-07-15 PG
Century Cinemas 16 1500 N. Shoreline Blvd.
2022-07-20:
10:10 13:00 16:05 19:05 21:55
Showplace Icon at San Antonio Centre 2575 California St. Suite 601
2022-07-20:
12:10 15:05 18:10 21:10
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jctv6_0glviqsX00
Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)
Drama Suspense/Thriller
min 2022-07-15
Century Cinemas 16 1500 N. Shoreline Blvd.
2022-07-20:
10:00 11:20 13:05 14:25 16:10 17:25 19:15 20:25 22:20
Showplace Icon at San Antonio Centre 2575 California St. Suite 601
2022-07-20:
12:50 15:40 18:30 21:20
AMC Sunnyvale 12 150 E. McKinley Ave
2022-07-20:
12:45 15:45 18:45 21:45
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41txJK_0glviqsX00
The Gray Man (2022)
Action/Adventure Suspense/Thriller
127 min 2022-07-15 PG-13
Century Cinemas 16 1500 N. Shoreline Blvd.
2022-07-20:
10:30 13:30 16:30 19:30 22:30
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KHyvM_0glviqsX00
Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)
Action/Adventure Animated Comedy
90 min 2022-07-01 PG
Century Cinemas 16 1500 N. Shoreline Blvd.
2022-07-20:
10:05 11:35 12:30 13:50 14:55 16:15 17:20 19:15 19:45 21:40 8:55
Showplace Icon at San Antonio Centre 2575 California St. Suite 601
2022-07-20:
11:45 14:15 15:15 16:30 18:45 21:15
AMC Sunnyvale 12 150 E. McKinley Ave
2022-07-20:
12:00 13:00 14:30 15:20 17:00 19:30 22:00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NpYiS_0glviqsX00
The Killer (2022)
Action/Adventure
94 min 2022-07-13 NR
Century Cinemas 16 1500 N. Shoreline Blvd.
2022-07-20:
16:55 22:05 8:55
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LdoqZ_0glviqsX00
Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)
Action/Adventure Sci-Fi/Fantasy
119 min 2022-07-08 PG-13
Century Cinemas 16 1500 N. Shoreline Blvd.
2022-07-20:
10:20 11:00 11:30 12:00 12:40 13:20 14:00 14:30 15:00 15:35 16:20 17:00 17:30 18:00 18:30 19:20 20:00 20:30 21:00 21:25 22:20 23:00 9:00
Showplace Icon at San Antonio Centre 2575 California St. Suite 601
2022-07-20:
12:00 12:30 13:00 14:00 15:00 16:00 17:00 17:30 18:00 19:00 20:00 20:30 21:00 22:00
AMC Sunnyvale 12 150 E. McKinley Ave
2022-07-20:
12:00 12:30 13:00 13:30 15:00 15:30 16:00 16:30 18:00 18:30 19:00 19:30 21:00 21:30 22:00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t6C5I_0glviqsX00
Jurassic World Dominion (2022)
Action/Adventure Sci-Fi/Fantasy
146 min 2022-06-10 PG-13
Century Cinemas 16 1500 N. Shoreline Blvd.
2022-07-20:
22:15
AMC Sunnyvale 12 150 E. McKinley Ave
2022-07-20:
15:45
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Icic_0glviqsX00
Lightyear (2022)
Action/Adventure Animated Comedy Sci-Fi/Fantasy
105 min 2022-06-17 PG
Century Cinemas 16 1500 N. Shoreline Blvd.
2022-07-20:
9:40
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02iImB_0glviqsX00
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (2022)
Comedy
89 min 2022-06-24 PG
Century Cinemas 16 1500 N. Shoreline Blvd.
2022-07-20:
11:50 14:15 16:40 19:05 21:30 9:20
AMC Sunnyvale 12 150 E. McKinley Ave
2022-07-20:
12:40 15:10 17:40 20:15
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HC2Jj_0glviqsX00
The Black Phone (2022)
Horror Suspense/Thriller
102 min 2022-06-24 R
Century Cinemas 16 1500 N. Shoreline Blvd.
2022-07-20:
14:05 19:25 8:55
AMC Sunnyvale 12 150 E. McKinley Ave
2022-07-20:
19:15 22:00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DonD1_0glviqsX00
Elvis (2022)
Drama
159 min 2022-06-24 PG-13
Century Cinemas 16 1500 N. Shoreline Blvd.
2022-07-20:
11:25 22:10
Showplace Icon at San Antonio Centre 2575 California St. Suite 601
2022-07-20:
13:30 17:15 20:45
AMC Sunnyvale 12 150 E. McKinley Ave
2022-07-20:
13:15 17:00 20:45
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kmzb3_0glviqsX00
Top Gun: Maverick (2022)
Action/Adventure
131 min 2022-05-27 PG-13
Century Cinemas 16 1500 N. Shoreline Blvd.
2022-07-20:
12:35 15:50 19:00 22:10 9:25
Showplace Icon at San Antonio Centre 2575 California St. Suite 601
2022-07-20:
12:40 15:45 18:50 21:50
AMC Sunnyvale 12 150 E. McKinley Ave
2022-07-20:
13:30 16:45 20:00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43nmFu_0glviqsX00
Tom & Jerry (2021)
Comedy
101 min 2021-02-26 PG
Century Cinemas 16 1500 N. Shoreline Blvd.
2022-07-20:
10:00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d2wH7_0glviqsX00
Shabaash Mithu
Drama
156 min 2022-07-15 NR
AMC Sunnyvale 12 150 E. McKinley Ave
2022-07-20:
17:45 21:15

