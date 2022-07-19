ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skokie, IL

Skokie International Market Coming Soon!

skokie.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former U.S. Toy/Constructive Playthings facility located at 5314 Lincoln Avenue will soon be occupied by Skokie International Market, an independently-owned supermarket offering a wide variety of Asian products (including...

www.skokie.org

97ZOK

This Popular Shopping Mall Named One Of The Best In Illinois

If you love shopping and always looking for the perfect shopping center to spend all your money, I think I found the place for you. One of my most toxic traits is impulse buying. It's not that I purposely do it, but it just sort of happens when I'm at any store. If you brought me to a mall, don't think I'd leave that building empty-handed. I'd have bags on top of bags full of clothes I really don't have room for in my closet!!!
ROCKFORD, IL
foodservicedirector.com

Why foodservice should be nervous about Amazon Fresh

It’s 6:30 a.m. on a Wednesday, about 30 minutes before the grand opening of a new Amazon Fresh grocery store just outside Chicago, and an announcer is working the crowd, telling the hundreds of folks in line to return for lunch or dinner. “Winner, winner chicken dinner,” he repeated....
CALIFORNIA STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Mariano's in Chicago's South Loop sells for $52.4M

A Mariano's Fresh Market grocery store property in Chicago's South Loop sold for more than $52 million, real estate firm Newmark said Tuesday, demonstrating the strong market value for supermarket real estate. An undisclosed purchaser acquired the property from a New York-based private family office investor for $52.4 million, Newmark...
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

2022 Stimulus updates for Chicago

hand holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Are you feeling a financial squeeze living in Chicago? If so, you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago have several programs in place to help you out.
CHICAGO, IL
waukegantownship.com

San Filipo Estate Tour

Explore this beautiful Barrington estate, featuring one of the world's finest collections of restored, automatic musical instruments and other turn-of-the-century antiques. We will spend 3 hours with a docent touring the 44,000 square foot estate that holds a world-class collection of antique technological wonders. We will enjoy a delicious lunch at Chessie’s.
WAUKEGAN, IL
Chicago magazine

A Final Interview With The Bagel Owner Danny Wolf

Sometimes, customers stopped by Lake View’s The Bagel Restaurant and Deli just to see Danny Wolf, the thin, bright-blue-eyed patriarch of a 72-year-old family business. On July 3, Wolf died at 77 years old. (His widow declined to comment on the cause of death, but an employee of The Bagel said it was “unexpected.”) Liberated from a Czech concentration camp in 1945 as in infant, Wolf became a Chicago legend who turned The Bagel into a haven for Holocaust survivors and those experiencing houselessness.
CHICAGO, IL
visitlakecounty.org

Things To Do This Weekend July 22-24, 2022

Delicious food, adventure and classic theatre are at the forefront of things to do this weekend July 22-24. Visit Lake County is ready to “Let The Ride Take You!” Discover unique experiences along the four main routes that make travel possible here in Lake County. You can win...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Jake Wells

Some customers are now reluctant to use self-checkout

people shopping in storePhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Anytime you go shopping, you're probably noticing a common trend. There are more and more self-checkouts at stores and fewer cashiers there to ring up purchases for you. It can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. There are 21 Targets in Chicago alone, the most in the United States. You can staff each store with several cashiers or you can have one area of self-checkouts.
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

Hundreds in stimulus money coming to Chicago

Photo of money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) Here's some good news, Chicago. The state of Illinois will be sending you a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent (with a maximum of three per family). So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all qualifying children are under 18 years of age). There are some income limitations, please check this source for details. The good news is that the state says a check will come to 90% of residents.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Massive dinosaurs and dragons on their way to Chicago

Chicago’s a tough town. But how will residents of our fair city react when confronted with some of the most terrifying creatures our planet has ever known? Find out when Dino & Dragon Stroll, a national touring event, stomps into Chicago for the first time. The interactive event will...
CHICAGO, IL
rtands.com

Third track construction ready to begin in Chicago suburb

Geneva, Ill., has been waiting for a third rail to be constructed for quite some time, and officials said the project should begin next month. The third track on the Union Pacific/Metra West Line will start at Kress Road in West Chicago and end at Peck Road in Geneva. The 6-mile line will be 20 ft south of existing tracks.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

ComEd delivering $434 million in refunds to customers

Jon Hansen is joined by Chicago Tribune reporter Robert Channick to discuss his article detailing how ComEd plans to deliver $434 million in refunds to customers over the course of 3 years due to a reduction in the company’s tax rate. They talked about why this is happening in the first place, about how much an individual may receive, and more!
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

8 Reasons to Drive to Galena, Illinois

In all its sky-scraping towers and equally sky-scraping deep-dish pizzas, Chicago is a decidedly un-subtle city that tends to dominate the cultural conversation in Illinois, but beyond the confines of America’s third largest metropolis, there’s a whole world of pastoral prairies, rolling green hills, and charming towns that are well worth the cost of gas. Galena is one such place. Located on the northwesternmost corner of Illinois, near the Mississippi River and the Iowa border, it’s a breath-of-fresh-air town that’s basically the antithesis of Chicago. While only a three-hour drive, it feels more like a three-century drive with its preserved-in-time architecture, pristine farmland, and singular history covering everything from US presidents to Kraft Cheese. So the next time you need a break from the hustle and bustle of Chicago, and its tourist-snarled summer streets, here are 8 reasons why you should make the drive to Galena, Illinois.
GALENA, IL
matadornetwork.com

A Visual Guide To Every Building in the Chicago Skyline

Chicago’s skyline has not always been filled with gleaming skyscrapers. The Great Chicago Fire in 1873 wiped out most of the city, displacing one-third of its residents. Though a tragedy, the fire led to improved building materials and fire codes, which paved the way for the age of the skyscraper.
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

CBRE to market large North Shore mixed-use redevelopment opportunity

CBRE is bringing to market a 37.5-acre mixed-use redevelopment opportunity in Deerfield. Tony Gange, Matt Ishikawa, Brain Buckingham, and Tom Svoboda have been retained to market the opportunity. The site sits at 1411-1435 Lake Cook Road and represents a rare infill mixed-use redevelopment opportunity in a high barrier-to-entry submarket. The...
DEERFIELD, IL

