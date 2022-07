The General Municipal Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, for the election of three City Council members for full terms of four years each, one each from Districts 1, 2, and 4. The nomination period for offices participating in the November 8 Election opened on Monday, July 18, 2022. The nomination period ends at 4:30 pm on Friday, August 12, and may be extended to Wednesday, August 17, for contests in which an eligible incumbent officeholder does not file.

CHINO HILLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO