Earlier this week, Kate VandenBosch, dean of the University of Wisconsin–Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, announced the appointment of Erin Silva as the director of the Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems (CIAS) for a three-year term. Silva, who holds the Clif Bar Endowed Chair in Organic Agriculture and Outreach, is an associate professor in the Department of Plant Pathology and an Extension organic agriculture specialist.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO