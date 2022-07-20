ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Where to stay cool in Northampton during heat wave

By Ashley Shook
 2 days ago
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to the high temperatures this week, several locations have a cooling center open to the public.

According to the City of Northampton, beginning Wednesday, The Forbes Library, Senior Center, and Manna Community Center will be open to everyone and will remain open through Friday. An additional location at the Lilly Library will be open on Thursday.

Wednesday, July 20, 2022

  • Forbes Library, 20 West St. 10am – 8pm
  • Senior Center, 67 Conz St. 8am – 4pm
  • Manna Community Center, 48 Elm St. 9am – 3pm

Thursday, July 21, 2022

  • Forbes Library, 20 West St. 10am – 8pm
  • Lilly Library, 19 Meadow St. 10am – 8pm
  • Senior Center, 67 Conz St. 8am – 4pm
  • Manna Community Center, 48 Elm St. 9am – 3pm

Friday, July 22, 2022

  • Forbes Library, 20 West St. 10am – 6pm
  • Lilly Library, 19 Meadow St. 10am – 5pm
  • Senior Center, 67 Conz St. 8am – 4pm

Tips to follow during hot, humid weather:

  • Slow down, avoid strenuous activity, and drink plenty of water regularly/often, even if you do not feel thirsty
  • Stay indoors as much as possible
  • If you do not have air-conditioning, stay on your lowest floor, out of the sun. Electric fans do not cool the air, but they do help evaporate sweat, which cools your body
  • Cover windows that receive morning or afternoon sun with drapes, shades, awnings, or louvers
  • Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing
  • Eat well-balanced, light, regular meals. Avoid high protein foods that increase metabolic rate.
  • Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle
  • Check on family, friends, and neighbors

The City of Northampton is reminding residents that heat stress is a serious condition that poses a health threat since it can cause serious and permanent damage or even death. It is important to also visit public air-conditioned places in the area where you can get relief (libraries, theaters, shopping centers, etc.)

For more information or if you need assistance due to the heat call the Northampton Public Safety at 413-587-1100.

IN THIS ARTICLE
