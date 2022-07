On July 20, Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk told his team that he was not willing to re-sign with the organization long-term. This came just days after they lost their top forward in Johnny Gaudreau to the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency. He also reportedly came with a list of teams that he would like to be dealt to, with one of those being the Atlantic Division champion and Presidents’ Trophy-winning, Florida Panthers. As much as it would be a dream come true for fans and the team itself, it, unfortunately, seems like a fantasy for a trade to actually happen.

