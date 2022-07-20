ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, WY

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for South Big Horn Basin, Worland BLM by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: South Big Horn Basin, Worland BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any new or existing fires. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY...Fire Weather Zone 282. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In North Central WY...Hot Springs...Washakie. * WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 90s.
HOT SPRINGS COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Zone Bridger Teton NF and Grand Teton NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North Zone Bridger Teton NF and Grand Teton NP; Salt and Wyoming Ranges, West Zone Bridger Teton NF; West Wind River Mountains, East Zone Bridger Teton NF RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any new or existing fires. * AFFECTED AREA: In Northwest WY Fire Zone....415. In West Central WY Fire Zones...414...416. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont. In North Central WY...Park. In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette...Teton. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 70s.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy